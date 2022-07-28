Romance or Scam? Learn how to identify scams by WhatsApp

Last week, the Civil Police of the Federal District began to investigate a case of embezzlement in which a man pretended to be a police officer with various patents to win over women in dating apps and via WhatsApp to ask them for loans.

According to the victims’ reports, the fake agent managed to collect more than 30 thousand reais from the victims, claiming, through messages, that his bank accounts were blocked.

Experts from ESET, a proactive threat detection company, guarantee that most frauds that circulate on WhatsApp use social engineering, that is, they manipulate the user to believe the criminal and carry out actions that benefit the scammer.

According to the Internet Crimes Report 2021 (IC3Report), in the United States alone, attacks of various types on the Internet have caused a loss of 6.9 billion dollars to victims.

According to Serasa Experian, Brazilians suffer a fraud attempt every 8 seconds. And the main scam attempts recorded by the indicator involve the purchase of cell phones with stolen documents, in addition to issuing credit cards and financing electronics with victim data.

In addition to the scam to ask for a loan, experts point out other types of crimes carried out by WhastsApp for you to protect yourself.

Know more:

Tools to spy on WhatsApp: in the Google search trends, the term “whatsapp spy” is highly searched, which shows an interest from users looking for a way to spy on third-party conversations. Scammers know this and many dubious websites promise spying solutions with the aim of collecting information from those who decide to try out these apps, extensions or online services.

WhatsApp account theft: the victim receives a text message on her phone or via WhatsApp asking if she can forward the six-digit code that was mistakenly sent to her phone. The message could be from a contact who has lost access to their account or from an unknown number. If the unsuspecting victim accesses and forwards the code that arrived unexpectedly, they are likely to lose control of their WhatsApp account if they do not have two-factor authentication enabled.

Another very frequent way that cybercriminals use to steal WhatsApp accounts is SIM Swapping, which goes beyond WhatsApp and allows the hijacking of other accounts, including banking credentials.

This occurs when criminals manage to trick the telephone company and obtain a chip with the victim’s number, pretending to be the person. In this way, they take control of the phone line and the SMS with the verification code reaches the criminal.

WhatsApp Phishing Scams: once they gain access, criminals use accounts in different ways. For example, impersonating victims. For this, they usually download the contact list, account profile picture and other relevant information in case they want to create a fake profile with another number. But scammers can also communicate directly through the stolen account with family and friends to request money for an alleged emergency or convince them to take some other action.

more sophisticated blows

In more sophisticated scams, criminals are able to understand how stolen data is connected between services, from accessing an email account. This is how they manage to carry out identity theft through WhatsApp.

Fake updates with new features for WhatsApp: these scams refer to the release of a version of the application with new features. Experts have observed examples of these scams inviting the victim to download pink WhatsApp and other colours, like blue or names like WhatsApp Plus. Pink WhatsApp, for example, far from being a harmless campaign, downloads a trojan on the victim’s cell phone.