Russia halves main pipeline supply to Europe

× Photo: publicity/Gazprom

Russian state-owned company responsible for supplying natural gas to Europe, Gazprom has cut supply in half via its main gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1, which crosses the Baltic Sea and reaches the continent via Germany.

The information was released this Wednesday (27) by Gascade, the German operator of the gas pipeline.

Gazprom had announced the cut on Monday (27), claiming that the reason was the shutdown of a turbine for repairs.

On the same day, however, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that “there is no technical reason for a reduction in deliveries”.

Germany is one of the EU countries most dependent on Russian gas. According to the most recent data from the bloc’s Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators, almost 50% of natural gas imports into the country come from Russia.

Until then, Nord Stream 1 was operating at 40% of its capacityafter cuts imposed by Moscow in reaction to Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

Now, the pipeline operates at only 20%.

According to JPMorgan and Economist data from 2021, before the February invasion, Nord Stream 1 was the Russian pipeline that supplied most gas to Europe, with 55 billion cubic meters per year.

Of the other four, the closest was the one that crosses Ukraine, with 40 billion cubic meters per year.

On Tuesday (27), in response to the announcement of the cut, the countries of European Union arrived at one agreement to reduce natural gas consumption by 15% between August and March.

