Russian Forces Redirected to Three Regions in Southern Ukraine, Says Zelensky Adviser | Ukraine and Russia

Russian forces are undergoing a “huge redirection” of troops to three regions in southern Ukraine in what appears to be a change in tactics by Moscow, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday. .

Russian forces have seized Ukraine’s second-largest power plant, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube. Russian-backed forces had previously announced the capture of the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk plant in eastern Ukraine.

Important Kherson bridge badly damaged by bombing in Ukraine

“They got a little tactical advantage, they took Vuhlehirsk,” Arestovych said.

The presidential adviser said Russia appeared to be shifting from an offensive to a defensive strategy, using tactical strikes to weaken Ukraine’s offensive potential in the crucial eastern industrial region of Donetsk.

“(That) would put us in a position where we would not be able to liberate all of our territory and call for negotiations,” he said.

Ukraine has made it clear that it intends to retake the southern city of Kherson, which fell to Russia in the early days of the war.