Samsung breaks revenue record thanks to the good performance of the Galaxy S22 family

Looking at Samsung’s data, most of the sales growth in the consumer segment came from the Samsung MX division. The company itself admits that the Galaxy S22 line has sold much more than its 2021 predecessors.

Samsung’s total revenue stood at 77.2 trillion won (~US$59.2 billion), which is represents a growth of 21% compared to the same period last year. In addition, operating profit stood at 14.1 trillion (~US$10.8 billion), an increase of 12%.

In a financial report published this Thursday (28), Samsung revealed the revenues obtained during the second quarter of this year. According to the Korean manufacturer, despite the crisis in the technology market, the period between April and June was positive for its business.

Another factor that has benefited Samsung is the exchange rate, since the company receives payments in dollars, but has costs in Korean won. This resulted in an extra profit of 1.3 trillion won, something that can be converted into almost $1 billion.

However, the “DS Division” – which includes the production of memory chips, semiconductors and foundry processes – has been hampered by macroeconomic uncertainties. In addition to high inflation, a possible recession in major global economies could reduce demand in the medium term.

Projecting the numbers for the next quarter, Samsung remains optimistic about sales of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.