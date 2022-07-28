Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has alleged price leak

Launched in March this year, the Galaxy A23 should get a version with a 5G connection equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor. Now, new information reveals the supposed price of the mid-range device in the European market.

According to information from GizPie, the Galaxy A23 5G variant with 64GB of storage should cost around 300 euros (about R$1,608 in the current direct conversion). For comparison, the Galaxy A22 5G with the same configuration debuted in Europe with an MSRP of 230 euros (~R$1,233).

Details were found on a list of European retailers, which also indicates that Samsung’s entry-level phone with mid-range features may be available in white, black and light blue.

New Galaxy A23 5G may debut at a higher price than the previous generation (Image: Reproduction/GizPie)

What to expect from the Galaxy A23 5G?

Over the past few months, the Galaxy A23 5G has been spotted on international body certifications and benchmark platforms. The model appeared on Geekbench with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip, an upgrade over the 4G model’s Snapdragon 680.

Regarding the settings, the phone can have 4GB of RAM and options of 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. The model is also expected to adopt the One UI 4 interface based on Android 12.

On the front, the phone should feature a 6.6-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. For more, the device can still repeat the triple rear camera with 50 MP sensor of the Galaxy A23 4G.

Recently, the model was listed by the FCC, the US equivalent to Anatel, with Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a micro SD card slot. The document also indicates that the device uses a 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging.

5G version of the Galaxy A23 should repeat the same look as the 4G edition (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech)

release forecast

Rumors indicate that the Galaxy A23 5G may be released after the Galaxy Unpacked. Scheduled for August 10, the conference will have the presentation of the new foldable phones Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Therefore, Samsung’s entry-level model is expected to debut in certain markets sometime in Q3 2022. So keep following Canaltech for more information.

Source: GizPie, GSM Arena