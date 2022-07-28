Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have prices, pre-sale date and freebies revealed

In recent weeks, there have been several rumors about the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4. However, this information was conflicting, with some saying there was a price cut and others indicating that the South Korean would bring the most expensive cell phones in the world. than in the past generation. With the Unpacked event approaching, a new leak indicates that Samsung has decided on the final price of the devices and brought more details about the pre-order.

















28 Jul

















28 Jul



On the one hand, Samsung aims to make foldables more popular, something that would only be possible at a lower price. At the same time, cell phone manufacturers face rising costs, forcing them to charge higher prices. Apparently, the South Korean sought a middle ground, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 being the most expensive of the duo.

South Korean blog Naver through insider Dohyum Kim revealed that the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 will cost ￦1,998,700 (~BRL 7,995)the same value as its predecessor, while the 512 GB model will be released at ￦2,097,700 (~BRL 8,390).

[Confirmed Prices of Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4]Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB): ￦1,998,700 (Likely $1799.99)

Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB): ￦2,097,700 (Likely $1899.99)

Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB): ￦1,299,000 (About $996)

Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB): ￦1,398,000 (About $1072) https://t.co/NNVN55IY1b — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) July 28, 2022

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should come more expensive than its previous generation. The 256 GB variant should cost ￦1,299,000 (~R$ 5,196), a value about US$ 35 more expensive than the Z Flip 3. Samsung’s decision would have been motivated by the popularity of the device, which surpassed that of the Fold. The 512 GB version would cost ￦1,398,000 (~R$ 5,590).

Samsung is also expected to offer more storage options, with 128GB and 1TB for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a 128GB version for the Z Flip 4. Foldables will be announced on the day august 10 at the Unpacked event, with pre-sales starting on August 16th, with the devices hitting stores on August 26th. Consumers who pre-purchase the products will be able to receive a Galaxy Buds 2, a case and a year of the Samsung Care+ protection plan.

