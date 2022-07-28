Samsung patents technology for more efficient screen refresh

Are you one of those who like to have a screen with a high refresh rate, whether to enjoy games or more fluidity on your system? Well, Samsung looks like it’s planning to take this technology a step further. In this case, through a patent, we learn that she may be developing a new technology for screens, capable of apply different refresh rates simultaneously across multiple regions of a dashboard. Samsung has already bet on high refresh rates since the Galaxy S20, which came with a 120 Hz panel, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 came with AMOLED screens that offer variable refresh rate, which helps to save battery and can still adapt this aspect according to the contents on screen. But, in addition to the variable, this novelty arrives citing “a method to make a display with multiple refresh rates”.





It suggests, then, that the South Korean found a way to make part of the screen at 30 Hz, another at 60 Hz, another at 120 Hz and so on. This could allow an area with a game, for example, to run at the highest possible refresh rate, while other bits of static information can be “stuck” at a lower rate, further helping to save your device’s battery.

















