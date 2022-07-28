Sandra Bullock explains why her acting career is on hiatus

At 58, Sandra Bullock remains one of Hollywood’s greats, but recently announced a career hiatus. The star of films like “Miss Congeniality” (2000), “Crash” (2004), “Full Speed” (1994) and “Bird Box” (2018) blames a burnout syndrome and the exhaustion caused by work for the break that solved give in the career.

In conversation with the New York Daily News, Bullock spoke about how he feels at the current point in his career. The actress confirmed the burnout and explained that the extreme discipline with which she takes her work has taken a toll, so it’s time to take a break, which she doesn’t know when it will end.

“I’m so ‘burned out’ (‘exhausted’, referring to the burnout syndrome). I’m so tired, and I’m not able to make healthy, smart decisions, and I know it. Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized that it was possibly becoming my crutch.”

In another interview, granted last March, Bullock also spoke about her relationship with her family, to which she intends to dedicate more time than work.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. And it’s… 24/7 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week). And now I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. We don’t know how long or how short (the hiatus will be), but that’s where I’ll be for a while.”

Latest works by Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock’s most recent film, Lost City, came out a short time ago. She is also set to appear in “Bullet Train” opposite Brad Pitt, but it will be a while before we see the actress back in action.

