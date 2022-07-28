São Paulo analyzes five names and runs to hire a goalkeeper | Sao Paulo

São Paulo races against time to hire a new goalkeeper. After Jandrei is banned from this Thursday’s game, against América-MG, due to a fracture in the lumbar region, the Tricolor board returned to the market.

There are five names analyzed at this moment, two of them already known: John, from Santos, and Rafael Cabral, from Cruzeiro. Management is secretive about the options and tries to avoid leaking information out of fear that it will hinder negotiations.

The club even discussed with Santos to hire John, João Paulo’s reserve, but the conversations did not advance. Even so, he is still not ruled out. The point that weighs against is that the goalkeeper has already played in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana and could not participate for the Tricolor.

Options such as the veteran Jailson, ex-América-MG, are ruled out by the leaders involved in the conversations.

1 of 2 Julio Casares, president of São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Julio Casares, president of São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

São Paulo’s haste is justified. The deadline to register new players in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana ends this Saturday.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Without Jandrei, Tricolor has only two boys available to coach Rogério Ceni. Thiago Couto, 23, will start for the third time in a row this Thursday, but he still hasn’t liked it. In two games, he conceded his goals. The other option is Young, 20 years old.

Jandrei was injured on the 17th, after a clash with Léo in the first half of the draw with Fluminense, at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão. He arrived to train on Wednesday, but he felt pain again. Examinations detected a fracture in the lumbar region. The club did not disclose the recovery period.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv