São Paulo vs América-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

São Paulo seeks to take one more step towards a trophy that is still unpublished in its gallery. It is possible that the coach Rogério Ceni will have reinforcements for the match: the midfielder Giuliano Galoppo, recently hired, is already regularized and can debut.

América-MG has 100% success, with four wins in four games, in addition to having the best defense, still without conceding a goal. In the round of 16, Coelho passed Botafogo with an aggregate score of 5 to 0. The team goes to the field looking for momentum in the season, after having left the relegation zone of the Brazilian Championship with a victory over Atlético-GO away from home.

Streaming: Sportv and Premiere broadcast, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr and comments by Alexandre Lozetti, Grafite and Sálvio Spinola.

Real time: O ge tracks all the game’s moves (click here to access).

São Paulo – Coach: Rogério Ceni

In addition to Galoppo, already available, coach Rogério Ceni should have important reinforcements for this Thursday’s game. The defense, previously dismantled by injuries, should have the return of goalkeeper Jandrei and defenders Miranda and Léo.

Who is out: Reinaldo (thigh strain), Alisson (right knee sprain), André Anderson (muscle pain), Walce (surgery recovery), Patrick (thigh swelling), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (surgery in the left adductor) and Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle).

hanging: Arboleda, Calleri and Reinaldo.

Probable lineup: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo; Rafinha (Igor Vinicius), Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Vagner Mancini signaled that he will change the team due to physical issues. Striker Pedrinho, who underwent hand surgery last week, and winger Danilo Avelar, who was out after feeling pain in his right thigh, are back. The coach, however, will still not be able to count on Aloísio and Alê, who are injured.

Who is out: Aloísio, Alê, Wellington Paulista and Jori (in the medical department)

Likely lineup: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Maidana, Éder and Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal and Juninho; Felipe Azevedo (Arthur), Matheusinho and Pedrinho; Henrique Almeida

