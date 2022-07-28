Saudi Arabia unveils futuristic megacity plans with mirrored skyscrapers

RIAD – Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salmanpresented this week the plans of its project of a futuristic megacity, which will span 170 km and will house two mirrored skyscrapers. The city, called neonis part of your project Vision 2030 of modernization and diversification of the country’s economy, currently very dependent on oil exports.

called “the line”, the two skyscrapers will be 500 meters high and form the center of the city over the Red Sea., a multi-hundred-billion dollar project. The structures are planned to be parallel, in an immense straight line to the Red Sea, where everything its residents need will be “a five-minute walk away”.

With its flying taxis and domestic robots, the city has given a lot to talk about since its first announcement in 2017, but architects and economists questioned its viability.

A futuristic megacity in Saudi Arabia will feature two massive mirrored skyscrapers that span 170km of desert and mountainous terrain, housing 9 million people. Photograph: Neom/AFP

Initially, Neom called itself a regional “Silicon Valley”, a biotechnology and digital technology center covering 26,500 km².

But at the presentation of “A Linha” on the night of last Monday, the 25th, the crown prince outlined a more ambitious vision, describing a car-free utopian city, the most livable “on the entire planet”.

The idea is to rethink urban life in a area of ​​only 34 km² and “responding to the housing and environmental crisis,” he added, raising once again skepticism among some experts.

“The concept has evolved so much since its initial conception that it is sometimes difficult to determine its direction,” says Robert Mogielnicki of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

The authorities have mentioned in the past the figure of one million inhabitants in Neom. The crown prince has now set the cap at 1.2 million inhabitants in 2030 and 9 million in 2045, betting on a necessary demographic boom, he says, to make Saudi Arabia an economic power capable of competing in all sectors.

The two skyscrapers are planned to be parallel, in an immense 170 km straight line to the Red Sea. Photograph: Neom/AFP

With the city, the kingdom hopes to attract more foreigners to live in Saudi Arabia. On a national scale, the goal is to reach 100 million inhabitants by 2040, “about 30 million Saudis and 70 million or more foreigners”, against about 34 million inhabitants today, declared Mohammed Bin Salman.

“The main interest of the construction of Neom is to increase the demographic capacity of Saudi Arabia. And since we’re doing this from scratch, why copy normal cities?

Satisfy all daily needs

With a width of just 200 meters, “A Linha” must respond to uncontrolled and environmentally harmful urban sprawl, overlapping houses, schools and parks, following the model of “zero gravity urbanism”.

Residents will have access to “all their daily necessities” within a five-minute walk, in addition to other facilities such as outdoor ski slopes and “a high-speed train with a 20-minute journey from end to end of the city”, according to the press release released on Monday.

Neom must also be governed by its own law, which is in the process of being drafted, but Saudi authorities have already said they do not intend to lift the imposed alcohol ban.

Another challenge is to fulfill the country’s promises to protect the environment, which has committed – without convincing environmental defenders – to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

According to a promotional video released on Monday, the site will be powered entirely by renewable energy and will feature “a mild microclimate all year round, with natural ventilation.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Announces His Futuristic City Project in Northwest Saudi Arabia Photograph: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via Reuters

Neom is well positioned to benefit from solar and wind power, and the city is set to be home to the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, says Torbjorn Soltvedt of consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. “But the viability of the city as a whole is unclear, given the unprecedented scale and cost of the project.”

The cost of the first phase, which runs until 2030, is estimated at 1.2 billion Saudi riyals (around BRL 1.7 billion), according to the Crown Prince. In addition to government subsidies, funding is expected to come from the private sector and Neom’s 2024 initial public offering.

Financing remains a potential challenge, although the current context, marked by rising oil prices, is more favorable to the kingdom than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In any case, “funding is only part of the equation,” emphasizes Robert Mogielnicki. “Demand is harder to buy, especially when people are being invited to participate in an experience about life and work in the future.”/AFP