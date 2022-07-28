Screen collapses and crushes dancer at concert in Hong Kong

A screen collapsed and crushed a dancer from boy band Mirror during a concert at the Coliseum in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday night (28/7) – morning in Brazil. At least three people were injured after the incident, according to local media.

The group was performing on stage when one of the five screens came loose and fell on one of the 12 members of the Mirror. Soon after, the panel collapses and hits another that was moving away from the place.

One of the injured, according to the South China Morning Post, was identified as dancer Mo. Police said two of the injured were taken conscious to hospital.

In the videos posted on Twitter, it is possible to see that the members are scared and some run towards them to try to help. Beware, they are strong scenes.

BREAKING: Large screen collapses during concert by boy band Mirror at the Hong Kong Coliseum, injuring multiple people pic.twitter.com/XrWQky9PGx — BNO News (@BNONews) July 28, 2022

Shortly after the accident, Mirror manager Ahfa Wong Wai-kwan asked the audience to leave the Hong Kong Coliseum.

“We really appreciate the support, but now we have something we need to deal with. I ask that everyone leave in order. We apologize and promise that we will refund your tickets and deliver a safe show,” she stated.

second accident

This is not the Mirror’s first accident in Hong Kong. On the second day of the series of 12 shows that the boy band had scheduled in the city, one of the members fell off the stage.

Frankie Chan Sui dropped about a meter and fell in front of the audience, but continued with the performance. The artist won a bruise on his arm and reassured fans on social media after the end of the show.

“Sorry for making everyone worried. I was very focused on my words. Just some bruises. I’m a lucky man,” he said at the time.

Who is the group?

Mirror Weare is a Cantopop group, a style that is very successful in Hong Kong. The boy band consists of 12 members and was created in 2018, following a TV show called Good Night Show – King Maker.