Screen falls and hits a boyband member in the middle

A big screen crashed today during boyband Mirror’s concert in Hong Kong. According to information from the website TMZ, two members of the musical group were hit.

The boy band was performing on stage when one of the five screens came loose and fell on one of the 12 members of the Mirror. Soon after, the panel collapses and hits another that was moving away from the place.

Edan Lui Cheuk-on and Anson Lo Hon-ting are the members affected. There is no information on the condition of the victims. The show was interrupted after the accident, according to local media.

Ambulances arrived about 10 minutes after the incident. The injured dancers were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

In the images, it is possible to see that the heavy canvas hits and knocks one of the dancers backwards against the floor, trapping him from below.

