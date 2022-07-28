Sebastian Stan appears unrecognizable behind the scenes of a film in which a disfigured man lives; see the pictures

From metal arm to facial prosthetics in a snap! Sebastian Stan surprised fans by appearing unrecognizable on the set of his new movie, “A Different Man”. The images, taken on Wednesday (27), show the Marvel star in full costume and makeup, walking through the streets of New York.

The film tells the story of Edward, a man who undergoes facial reconstruction surgery while looking for a fresh start. The synopsis adds that after the procedure, he becomes obsessed with the stage actor who plays a play based on his life. Adam Pearson, who has neurofibromatosis and who actively campaigns to raise awareness around people with deformities, will play the persecuted.

After the paparazzi revealed Stan’s shocking transformation into a movie, our eternal Winter Soldier shared an image on his Instagram and confirmed that the prosthetic work was carried out by Mike Marino, responsible for other impactful changes in Hollywood, such as Colin Farrell in Penguin from “The Batman”, “The Irishman” and “Joker”.

The psychological thriller is an A24 production written and directed by Aaron Schimberg who, in another partnership with Pearson, filmed “Chained for Life,” about an actress struggling to connect with her disfigured co-star. Renate Reinsve, Lawrence Arancio, Neal Davidson, Juney Smith and Christopher Spurrier are also in the cast.

This isn’t the first time the Avengers star has had to undergo a makeover for a project. In the series “Pam & Tommy“, Stan surprised viewers by the resemblance to rock legend Tommy Lee. The role earned him his first Emmy nomination. Earlier this year, he also appeared in “Fresh,” a thriller that follows a young woman trying to survive an encounter with a cannibal heartthrob.

“A Different Man” does not yet have a release date, but other films by the actor are also in the oven. He will be in “Sharper” with Julianne Moore and “The Brutalist” with Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance and Vanessa Kirby.