Seven Myths and Truths About the Metaverse | Internet

The metaverse promises to be the next phase of the Internet. The idea of ​​using virtual reality to provide immersive experiences in a 3D environment was already known in the gaming world, but it has gained even more strength since Facebook changed its name to Meta and announced that it would invest in this virtual world. Today, there is an expectation that this technology will go far beyond games and also transform everyday activities such as working, meeting friends and shopping. As it is still a novelty, the metaverse raises doubts in many users. In order to better explain this concept, the TechTudo prepared a list of myths and truths about the metaverse.

Five great dangers of the metaverse

2 of 8 Metaverse will encompass all aspects of life, from entertainment to work — Photo: Disclosure/Facebook Metaverse will encompass all aspects of life, from entertainment to work — Photo: Disclosure/Facebook

What is technology for you? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

1. The metaverse is a concept created by Mark Zuckerberg

Myth. Although it has an air of novelty, the metaverse is a concept that emerged in 1992, in the book “Snow Crash”. Neal Stephenson’s science fiction first introduced the idea of ​​escaping reality by using an avatar to explore an online universe. In the 2000s, the concept reappeared again, this time in the gaming world, with Second Life. The game, which simulates life in a digital environment with interactions through avatars, can be considered a small sample of what experiences in the metaverse will be like.

3 of 8 Metaverse concept appeared for the first time in 1992, in the book Snow Crash — Photo: Carol Fernandes/TechTudo Metaverse concept first appeared in 1992, in the book Snow Crash — Photo: Carol Fernandes/TechTudo

2. It is now possible to enter the metaverse

Truth. The metaverse idealized by the big techs it’s not ready yet, but there are already “emerging versions” of this universe. Examples are games like Roblox and The Sandbox, which offer dynamic experiences in completely virtual worlds and can be visited using a computer or cell phone. Other platforms, such as Meta’s Horizon Worlds, require VR glasses to enter.

3. Metaverse will be monopolized by Meta

Myth. It is not possible to say that Meta will monopolize the technology. That’s because other big names in the market, such as Microsoft, Epic Games, Nvidia and Roblox, are also investing in the virtual world. Specialists believe, however, that Mark Zuckerberg’s company may indeed have advantages, as it has drastically directed its operations towards the development of this immersive universe. There are also those who believe that the metaverse, like the current Internet, will not be controlled by a single entity.

4 of 8 Facebook changed its name and is now called “Meta” to invest in the metaverse — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Facebook changed its name and is now called “Meta” to invest in the metaverse — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

4. You must wear virtual reality glasses

Myth. There are several types of metaverse in development, and not all of them require VR goggles or helmets. It is possible to access some options of virtual universes from common devices, such as cell phones and computers.

5 of 8 VR glasses are not required for all types of metaverse — Photo: Reproduction/Oculus VR glasses are not required for all types of metaverse — Photo: Reproduction / Oculus

In fact, it is important to note that virtual reality and metaverse are different things. While virtual reality is just one of the technologies that can be used to provide experimentation, the metaverse adds this and many other features, such as augmented reality, to enable increasingly immersive experiences.

5. The metaverse was created for the gaming world

Myth. The gaming industry has been investing in immersive experiences for a long time, but gaming will be just one of the activities people will be able to do in the metaverse. The idea is that people, represented by their avatars, perform there the same activities as in the real world, such as studying; work, hold meetings and visit places. Today there are already, for example, churches that have entered metaverse platforms to carry out online services.

In terms of business, companies from different segments have already sought to mark their territory in the virtual environment. In March, for example, First Metaverse Fashion Week was held, where brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and Dolce & Gabbana offered an immersive shopping experience, with 3D shows of 2D products.

6 of 8 Roblox is one of the games that offers the metaverse experience — Photo: Reproduction/Prime Gaming Roblox is one of the games that offers the metaverse experience — Photo: Reproduction/Prime Gaming

In July, in turn, businesswoman Bianca Andrade, CEO of the cosmetics brand Boca Rosa Company, launched her avatar in the metaverse. The idea is for the virtual version of the influencer to participate in launches and interactive actions with the public and brands. Both cases are evidence that the metaverse can transform both the way of doing business online and consumer relations.

6. The metaverse can change the digital economy

Truth. Much of the changes promised by the metaverse concern the digital economy. The idea is that, in the virtual universe, the user can buy or sell NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and even trade items such as digital real estate and avatar clothes. Furthermore, all trading must take place within the blockchain network, using cryptocurrencies.

7 of 8 Metaverse must change the digital economy — Photo: Disclosure/FISL Metaverse must change the digital economy — Photo: Disclosure/FISL

Clothing stores like Adidas, Nike and Macy’s have already entered this universe. Gap, for example, recently launched its first NFT collection, with models for US$ 415 (about R$ 2,180, in direct conversion).

7. The transition to the metaverse will be easy

Myth. The metaverse announced by the big techs it will still take a few years to reach the end user, since it demands, among other things, the evolution of the technologies involved in the virtual universe. Internet connection speed is one of them. In Brazil, for example, where the arrival of 5G is still recent, joining the metaverse should take a few decades.

Another point is the computing power available from today’s data centers and home PCs. Today, according to experts, our computing, storage and network infrastructure is not enough to support the metaverse vision of big techs.

8 of 8 It will still take a few years for the metaverse to become a reality — Photo: Reproduction/Meta It will still take a few years for the metaverse to become a reality — Photo: Reproduction/Meta

It is also worth mentioning that the changes brought about by the metaverse will require greater preparation of the market, consumers and investors. And, as much as this “new chapter of the Internet” opens up new possibilities and facilities, it will not replace the real world.

See too: three bizarre things technology has made it possible to do in the last decade