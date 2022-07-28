Shall we talk about science?

The WHO this week asked homosexuals, the community most affected by the disease, to reduce the number of sexual partners, in the face of the advance of the monkeypox outbreak. The best way to protect yourself “is to reduce the risk of exposing yourself” to the disease, explained director general Tedros Adhanom. “For men who have sex with men, this means, for the time being, reducing the number of sexual partners and exchanging contact with any new relationships in order to inform them” in case of symptoms.

Facts don’t care about your feelings. That is, science does not care about ideologies. But as “scientists” are taken over by ideologies and overly concerned with moral “stigmata”, they walk on eggshells when it comes to warning about risky behavior. It was the same thing at the time of AIDS, and it was the same Dr. Fauci is responsible for the politicized and ideological reaction. Will the “science”, “stay at home”, lockdown crowd now ask for isolation from the LGBT community, in the name of collective protection?

The US economy contracted again in the second quarter amid the central bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening to combat high inflation, the highest rate in forty years. GDP fell at an annualized rate of 0.9% in the last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its estimate. That is, if this materializes, we will be talking about an official technical recession, considered when there are two consecutive quarters of negative GDP. What has the Biden administration done about it? Well, simple: it is changing the concept of recession, that is, it changes the word in the desire that the fact will disappear. Science…

The Argentine Ministry of Public Works has made official the use of neutral language both in productions and in documents, records and administrative acts. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union. The ministry headed by Gabriel Katopodis stated that the initiative was motivated by the provisions of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean: “Achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls through the reduction of discriminatory acts ”, describes the document. There are no more basic freedoms in the country, inflation will hit 80% this year, misery only grows, but our editorial staff will have multiple orgasms with their aesthetic vision of the world, because “all”, and not all, will be screwed. ..

Speaking of gender equality, Simone Tebet launched her candidacy for the MDB reinforcing the feminist card. She said we need to have more women in politics. She just didn’t explain why it’s not necessary to have more women in charcoal plants or working as stevedores in ports, or more men in infirmaries. Equality, no? Science…