Shark that lives 400 years intrigues scientists as it emerges in Belize

A great mystery intrigued scientists in the last week: a shark that has little vision and can live for 400 years, rarely spotted by humans, was found thousands of kilometers away from where it lives. After all, what was this Arctic-associated predator doing in Belize, Central America?

While researching off the coast of Belize, Devanshi Kasana, Ph.D. candidate in Florida International University’s Predator Ecology and Conservation lab, was working with local Belizean fishermen to research tiger sharks when the discovery was made, according to the DailyStar.

He and his team of fishermen saw the animal, which must have departed Greenland and wandered through warm waters. This was the first time this species has been found in the western waters of the Caribbean, on the second largest barrier reef in the world.

According to the science portal Phys.org, they had gone through long night of fishing. At dawn, the weather worsened. Storms were piling up on the horizon and the team made one last check of their sea lines. Although they didn’t find the tiger shark they were looking for, they spotted a creature they defined as “lazy”.

It looked like an old animal, similar to an elongated, smooth stone, that moved before them. The shark in question has a flattened snout and small, pale bluish eyes. Together, these clues led scientists to think it was a member of the “sleeper” shark family (Somniosus pacificus).

How did he get this far?

Kasana points out that he did not expect to find this type of predator in the midst of fishing. “At first I was sure it was something else, like a six-gilled shark that is well known from the deep waters of coral reefs,” she confesses.

Kasana took his findings to several Greenland shark experts (Somniosus microcephalus) who agreed that it was more likely to be an animal from there or even a hybrid between the Greenland shark and the Pacific shark. The hardest thing to understand is how he traveled so far to get out of where he would normally live, in the Arctic, which remains a mystery to them.

Greenland sharks are extremely rare, and due to the extreme nature of their environments, scientists have not yet been able to study them very deeply.

Even though it is an enigma for science, what is known about them is that they are also a slow-moving and slow-growing species: they are estimated to live more than 400 years, feeding on carcasses – often polar bears. Their longevity makes them the longest-lived vertebrates known to science.

Another detail is that, as they tend to inhabit deep waters, they have very poor vision, being almost blind.