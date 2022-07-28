Shooting for ‘Cruela 2’ should not start until 2023; Everything we know so far – Metro World News Brasil

2021’s ‘Cruella’, a film by director Craig Gillespie, chronicles the origin story of the nefarious ‘101 Dalmatians’ villain, Cruella de Vil. Set in 1970s London, the film saw Emma Stone take on the title role, following her start as aspiring fashion designer Estella Miller before embracing a life of crime.

The film also starred Emma Thompson as the Baroness, a selfish couture designer and Cruella’s nemesis.

Due to the pandemic, ‘Cruella’ was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus. Still, it managed to raise an astonishing $233 million on a budget of just $100 million, as well as garnering rave reviews from critics and fans alike. It is because of this great success that a sequel to the film is being eagerly awaited.

When does the filming of ‘Cruella 2′ begin?

Disney has officially greenlit Cruella 2, with Tony Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara at the helm of the project. Stone is officially in the cast, but as of August 2021, there have been no updates on the film, although now it looks like there’s some information on when things will actually start getting done.

In an interview with Forbes, actor Paul Walter Hauser, who starred in the film as Horace, gave us clues: “I was told we will do it next year. I don’t know when, but I think Tony McNamara is writing the script now.”

“He’s probably messing with it. We have to work around Craig Gillespie and Emma Stone’s always busy schedule, who are worth the wait, so anytime they want, I’ll be there.”

Busy schedule

What we do know is that in order to set a date for the start of production, you will need to check Stone and Gillespie’s timelines. They are surprisingly busy and we know that Emma Stone has just finished work on Yorgos Lanthimos’ adaptation of ‘Poor Things’, and is already gearing up to film Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s comedy series ‘The Curse’.

In addition, Craig Gillespie, on the other hand, serves as director and producer for the Apple TV+ show ‘Physical’, and will also direct the movie ‘The Antisocial Network’.

If all goes well, fans can perhaps expect to see ‘Cruella 2′ in theaters sometime in 2024.