Short, medium or long hair? 5 cutting trends for a striking look in 2022

The year 2022 is halfway through and beauty trends keep popping up to shake up the market. We list, along with the visagist, hairdresser and owner of one of the biggest salons in Belo Horizonte, The Blonde Concept, Fabio Oliver, the darling haircuts of the next few months.

Shaggy Hair

Actresses like Bruna Marquezine and Zendaya joined Shaggy Hair recently. “This cut promises to be the most requested among women. The style gives a touch of modernity to the look”, says Fabio Oliver.

Urban Surf

In recent years, we have seen an increase in demand for a cleaner look, without exaggeration. The Urban Surf cut has the potential to become a darling among women. The style brings lightness and a lot of personality to the feminine appearance.

“The natural is what has been successful when we talk about cuts”, highlights the visagist.

blunt bob

Short hair brings an air of sophistication and is perfect for women who want to convey an image of seriousness and confidence, without losing their connection with fashion. Even singer Dua Lipa was once a fan of the Blunt Bob cut.

“The cut is perfect for those looking for practicality, beauty and sophistication”, emphasizes Fabio Oliver.

modern pixie

Actress Anne Hathaway was once a fan of Modern Pixie, which made her style even more stripped down. Ideal for those who want to leave the look more sober and clean, but with personality.

“It is one of the cuts that will fall into the public’s taste very soon, for sure”, believes the expert.

fringes

It seems that bangs never go out of style. It is common for this trend to be rescued at least once a year. The cut has been used by many celebrities and it seems that there is always a captive audience that loves this style.

“There are fringes for all tastes, from those with a more romantic air to those that make you look more sensual”, explains Fabio Oliver.