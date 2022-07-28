Socialist economy: Why is Argentina experiencing a serious financial crisis and how did it get into this situation?

For Argentines it is almost like a faithful and very bitter tradition: the country is currently experiencing a new crisis in its economy which, added to the tough political situation within the coalition that has governed since 2019, is shaking society and increasing tensions.

For weeks, the devaluation of the Argentine peso against the dollar in the informal and financial market has not stopped — the “blue” has already exceeded 330 pesos to the dollar — and the country risk, an indicator calculated by JP Morgan that assesses the possibilities of recovering an investment, hit 2,935 points on Friday, according to Reuters, the highest level since tense bond debt negotiations with creditors in 2020. By comparison, Uruguay’s country risk indicator is 136 points and Chile’s is 169. .

David Miazzo, chief economist at the Agricultural Foundation for the Development of Argentina (FADA), told CNN Radio that “it all starts with a large fiscal imbalance, which becomes a monetary imbalance due to printing to finance the deficit. An exchange rate imbalance, because the government’s objective is to maintain the official dollar as the exchange rate and nominal anchor. And all this generates a deep delay in the official exchange rate. Today, 130 pesos seems like an artificial value, because people and companies are willing to get away from the peso at 330.”

“The exchange rate imbalance has several fronts. One where the peso has already been devalued and the question is how long will the government take to recognize it at the official dollar value,” he said.

In Argentina, talking about the values ​​of different dollars (official, tourist, solidarity, blue, MEP) and about country risk is a sport as popular as football, as is discussing whether or not the current Minister of Economy will be able to deal with with the situation (more than ever at this moment, after Silvina Batakis took over the portfolio recently after the resignation of Martín Guzmán).

“Silvina Batakis does not want to leave her name as someone who did nothing or was naive in her management,” political analyst Sergio Berensztein told CNN Radio.

Meanwhile, the country’s economy grew by 10.3% in 2021, but only as a recovery after the 9.9% collapse recorded in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the first quarter of 2022, Argentine GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew 6% compared to the previous year and 1.5% compared to the previous quarter, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

For this 2022, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) projected in June a growth of 3.57% of Argentina’s GDP, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted, in April, an increase of 4%. Meanwhile, a survey of market expectations released in June by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) put projected growth at 3.2%.

Whatever economic growth this year, it will come amid a price escalation that has plagued the country for at least a decade: Indec has recorded year-on-year inflation of 64% in June and 36.2% so far this year. According to the BCRA survey, released monthly, the expectation is that this year it will reach 76%.

Adding to the growing devaluation of the peso and high inflation, Argentina currently has some of the lowest wages measured in dollars in the region: a monthly minimum wage of US$ 45,540 Argentine pesos is equivalent to US$ 334 at the official exchange rate or US$ 135 per month. blue dollar”.

In addition, poverty remains at high levels —it affects 37.9% of the population—, unemployment is at 7%, and the government has imposed controls on imports due to lack of foreign currency and on the purchase of dollars for savings.

how did you get here

The current one is not the first economic crisis in Argentina, of course, and in the country major economic crises like the one in 2001, when GDP plummeted while unemployment and poverty soared and people marched in the streets, are still vividly remembered and discussed; the 1989 crisis, when there was hyperinflation followed by looting; or the one from 1975 known as “el Rodrigazo”, due to the shock and adjustment measures of the then Minister of Economy Celestino Rodrigo, followed by the policies of the last military dictatorship. A “half century between economic storms”, as researchers Pablo Gerchunoff, Daniel Heyman and Aníbal Jáuregui point out.

When the current Peronist president, Alberto Fernández, won the elections in 2019 and succeeded the government of Mauricio Macri, the economic situation was already bad: after contracting 2.6% in 2018, that year, GDP fell again 2% before the Fernández’s inauguration in December.

Of Macri’s four years in office, three were of recession and in 2017 alone there was a growth of 2.8% (the drop in 2016 was 2.1%). The leader of Juntos pela Change, a center-right coalition, also registered high rates of inflation (53.8% when he left the government, according to Indec) and poverty (35.3%), and at the end of his term, and , in the midst of a sharp devaluation of the peso, he went to the IMF to obtain a huge aid package, which the current Fernández administration had to refinance.

In this sense, economist Luis Secco told CNN Radio that Argentina’s chances of meeting the conditions of the new agreement with the IMF “are slim.”

“Today, inflation shows that nothing has changed in the Argentine economy. If everything that is written in the letter of intent (with the IMF) is fulfilled, there should be another additional tax rate increase, but I think the winter will be very difficult and fuel prices will rise, so you will have renewed pressure inflationary”.

The situation was not much better shortly before Macri’s arrival, and during the second term of office of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, now vice president, the economy jumped and fell: it grew in 2013 (2.4%) and 2015 (2.7 %), and fell in 2012 (-1%) and 2014 (-2.5%).

In addition, it left an inflation of 26.9%, according to data from the General Directorate of Statistics and Census of the City of Buenos Aires (18.5%, according to Indec at the time), and poverty of 30%, according to the Debt Observatory. of the Catholic University of Argentina.

After Indec’s intervention in 2007, its statistical data began to lose credibility and the use of alternative sources grew to refer to inflation figures, which some considered undervalued, and poverty, which the organization stopped publishing in 2013. Indec was reformed then during the Macri government and regained its credibility.

Why is the economy in crisis?

The Argentine economy has been rising and falling since 2011, after a period of growth that began in 2003 after the end of convertibility — the parity between the peso and the dollar that had been in force since 1991 — while poverty and inflation continued on an upward trend. .

“Argentina missed the opportunity to build a currency after the traumatic exit from convertibility,” Marina Dal Poggetto, economist and executive director of consultancy EcoGo, told CNN.

“All Latin American countries had high inflation in the 1980s, all had stabilization programs in the 1990s. Argentina had a traumatic exit from convertibility with breach of contracts and ‘corralito’, but then it had external and fiscal surpluses, with price stability”.

For Dal Poggetto, Argentina connected in the early 2000s with a world that was looking for raw materials, which Latin America produced, but missed the opportunity: instead of giving confidence to the peso, it developed extraordinarily expansionary fiscal and monetary policies.

“From 2011 onwards, inventories were consumed, surpluses were lost and, without currency, it entered the maintenance zone of demand for pesos with inventories,” he said, referring to the term used to refer to government controls over stocks. exchange regimes.

“Macri took out equities and offset imbalances with credits, with a gradual agenda that collided when credit was cut in 2018, and has since been in freefall.”

Argentina thus drags on major problems that it has not been able to resolve, including the high deficit in public accounts and expenditures with a strong component of social assistance; an important issue of your currency; a growing informal economy and employment; shortage of reserves and liquidity to meet debt payments; subsidized energy tariffs in the context of rising oil and gas prices due to the war in Ukraine; and an eternal distrust of the peso and the economy in general, built up from crisis to crisis.

“Argentina’s problem is multiple: it is political, because we have a crisis of legitimacy, but also economic, because we have not grown in many years,” international economic analyst Marcelo Elizondo told CNN Radio, adding that “Argentina needs to revitalize the sector private sector” and that “there are countries where a little more of the State is good, but when you have an oversized public sector it is a cause of poverty”.

“There is another problem that is institutional, which are the guarantees on the basis of which we all make decisions. The prevailing values ​​of society are not virtuous and we should try to correct them,” she added.

CNN Brazil

Photo: Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

Read too: