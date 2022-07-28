Solana network project suffers hacker attack and cryptocurrency collapses 80%

Nirvana Finance, an income protocol based on the Solana (SOL) network, was hacked and lost $3.5 million this morning, according to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan.

The attackers used a “blitz loan” attack (flash loan) to manipulate and drain liquidity pools, smart contracts that store user-deposited crypto.

In this type of quick loan, popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market, the user does not need to offer any collateral to borrow funds.

Because of the virtual onslaught, the price of ANA, the platform’s native token, has plummeted more than 80% this morning, according to aggregator CoinGecko. Its stablecoin NIRV has lost its parity to the US dollar, dropping to $0.80 at the time of writing.

Nirvana allows users to earn more than 100% annual income from their locked assets. The mechanism is based on the creation and destruction of the platform’s crypto assets. About $3.5 million worth of ANA tokens were “locked in” to the protocol prior to today’s attack.

Flash loans are a popular way for attackers to obtain funds to carry out exploits on DeFi systems. In April, stablecoin protocol Beanstalk lost $182 million through a similar attack. Last month, more than $1.2 million was siphoned off from Inverse Finance.

Flash loans allow traders to borrow cryptocurrencies without depositing collateral via smart contracts. They do not require any collateral because the contract considers the transaction to be complete only when the borrower repays the lender, so the loan must be paid back with interest on the same transaction – otherwise the transaction is cancelled.

Read more:

Data from blockchain explorers shows that the attack used more than 10 million USD Coin (USDC) sourced from the Solend loan tool in an instant loan. More than $10 million worth of ANA was created and instantly exchanged for $3.5 million in Tether (USDT) from the project’s treasury wallet.

This was possible because a bug exploited by the hackers caused Nirvana to consider the transaction genuine and release the USDT liquidity from its treasury.

The total amount blocked on Nirvana dropped to $0.70 this morning shortly after the attack. Its entire liquidity pool has effectively been drained, data from analytics tool DeFi Llama shows.

The USDC 10 million was returned to the Solend platform after exploration. The stolen USDT was transferred to the Ethereum (ETH) network using Wormhole, a blockchain tool that connects Solana to other networks. They were later converted into the DAI stablecoin, according to blockchain data.

The attacker’s wallet currently holds more than US$3.5 million in DAI, according to public data consulted via blockchain – the address is: 0xB9AE2624Ab08661F010185d72Dd506E199E67C09

Nirvana’s trading functions were suspended by developers shortly after the attack, as per messages from admins on the project’s official Telegram channel. The platform was told by the report, but did not respond at the time of publication of this text.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

related