Sony announces PlayStation controller for iPhone

Sony has announced Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, a controller made in partnership with Backbone for iPhone. The device will be licensed by the Japanese giant and will have full interactivity with iOS devices, and can be used to play games on the Apple Store.

For those who don’t know, the Backbone brand is super famous for providing gadgets aimed at the gamer audience, with a greater focus on smartphones. Any compatible mobile game can take advantage of the accessory.

A video was shared to show the gamepad in action on social media. Check it out below:

In partnership with PlayStation, the Backbone One controller was made to look like the DualSense. The transparent buttons and other design elements are directly inspired by the PS5 controller.

Backbone app has a lot of content for fans of Sony consoles

According to the description of the Backbone controller on the PS Blog, in addition to having compatibility with Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile and others, the device presents a differentiated experience for fans of Sony games within the application for iPhones.

Backbone One also works wonderfully with App Store games and other games via streaming service with controller support, such as with Genshin Impact, Fantasian, Call of Duty: Mobile and more. Players can download the Backbone app for a personalized PlayStation experience. Within the App, several integrations with PlayStation, such as glyphs representing the iconic geometries of the brand and navigation through various titles.

The Backbone App will also show you lots of updates and news about games released for PlayStation. Look:

In addition, it is worth mentioning the compatibility with PS Remote. Other branded devices are sold in Brazil, but this one has not yet been confirmed in the announcement.