Sony sues company for making counterfeit DualShock

Sony is suing a company called Crifeir for making counterfeit DualShock controllers. The allegations claim that the company is copying the original peripherals “in full” and request a daily fine of R$20,000 for each act of non-compliance.

Formalized on June 23 and valued at R$120,000, the lawsuit is filed by both Sony Interactive Entertainment and the brand’s Brazilian headquarters. The case occurred after customs authorities withheld nearly 60,000 counterfeit controls in an illegal shipment from Crifeir and points to unfair competition on the part of the company.

According to an article by Tecnoblog, the company is being accused of plagiarizing “the trade-dress of the authors’ famous video game controls. In addition, she would be “reproducing also the trademarks DUALSHOCK and the sequence of symbols square, x, circle and triangle”. Check out the product image below:

Crifair is expected to immediately stop manufacturing the controls and their subsequent market distribution. With that, the company would be free to recreate the entire product design from scratch and distance itself from the DualShock aesthetic.

The case is in priority processing at the 2nd Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts, in São Paulo.

Sony announces PlayStation controller for iPhone

In partnership with the company Backbone, Sony announced an adapted controller exclusively for iPhone users. Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is licensed by the Japanese brand and has full support for iOS devices, in a design similar to the DualSense. Click here to learn more.

