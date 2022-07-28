Stallone stars in Prime Video’s Samaritan trailer

O Prime Video released the first trailer for Samaritanfeature starring Sylvester Stallone and that arrives in August in the service catalog.

25 years after an insane battle, everyone believed the superhero Samaritan (Stallone) was dead. But now a little boy (Javon Walton) begins an investigation to look for the whereabouts of the superhero and his main lead is Joe, a worker who looks ordinary but hides his true heroic identity.

Check out:

Sylvester Stallone’s new movie gets a Prime Video release date

with direction of Julius Avery the film has a script by Bragi F. Schut.

in the list of Samaritan we still have the actors Javon Walton, Martin Starr, Johan “Pilou” Asbake and Natacha Karam.

Samaritan arrives on August 26th.

