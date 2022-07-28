‘Star Wars: Andor’: Hero talks to mysterious alien in new series image; Check out!

The magazine Total Film released a never-before-seen image of ‘Star Wars: Andor’, series derived from ‘Rogue One‘, which arrives in the catalog of Disney+ in August, 31.

In the picture, the character of Diego Luna conversation with a still unknown alien in a bar.

For now, there are no details about the new character, so it is unknown if she will be a major addition to the plot, or if she will only have a cameo.

The first season will feature 12 episodes, which will be directed by Ben Caron, Susanna White and Toby Haynes.

The plot will follow the adventures of Cassian Andor during the early formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘. The thrilling thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring quests to restore hope to the galaxy in the grips of a ruthless empire.

In addition to Diego Lunathe list has Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona (‘Squad 6’), Denise Gough (‘Guerrilla’), Stellan Skarsgard (‘Chernobyl’), and Kyle Soller (‘The Titan’). Ewan McGregor can also reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Andy Serkis back as Snoke.

O’Reilly will reprise her role as the head member of the Rebel Alliance, Mon Mothma, a character she first played in ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ (2005) and later in ‘Rogue One‘ (2016).

Nicholas Britell will be responsible for the soundtrack. He is known for numerous highly acclaimed projects in film and television. He received two Oscar nominations for his work on ‘Moonlight: Under the Moonlight’ is at ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’. In addition, he won an Emmy Award for his magnificent score for the acclaimed drama ‘Succession’, where he worked on the first and second seasons. Your other credits include ‘The big bet’, ‘Vice’, ‘Cruella’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’.

