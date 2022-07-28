The August 2022 releases of Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has released the list of August 2022 releases on the streaming platform and there is content for all tastes.

The big highlight goes to Samaritan, a new superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone, which arrives at the end of the month for streaming.

But there are also other standout movies and series, such as Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes, A Very Special Team and more.

Check out the full list of releases below.

Sing: Who Sings His Evils Amazes – August 1

In a city of humanoid animals, a theater owner organizes a singing competition to save his theater.

The Hailey Dean Mystery: Chosen to Die – August 1

Hailey Dean knows that District Attorney Paulina D’Orazio is innocent of the murder of a man she put behind bars and must do everything possible to prove it in the face of mounting evidence.

Thirteen Lives – The Rescue – August 5

A rescue mission is mounted in Thailand, where a group of boys and their football coach are trapped in an underground cave system that is flooding.

A Very Special Team – August 12

They didn’t know it, but they were about to make history. A group of women dreamed of playing baseball professionally, but they didn’t imagine that they would make the first women’s team in the American baseball league.

News of a Kidnapping – August 12

One of the most impressive books by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez comes to Prime Video. Based on a true story about the kidnapping of a group of prominent Colombian figures in the 1990s. A series starring Cristina Umaña and Juan Pablo Raba.

Young Witches – New Sisterhood – August 15

In the continuation of Blumhouse’s cult hit, Young Witches, an eclectic quartet of would-be teenage witches get more than they bargained for by leaning on their newfound powers.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

Making the Cut – Season 3 – August 19

A group of designers compete in New York, Paris and Tokyo to take their brands to the next level.

Hunting Ava Bravo – August 19

Billionaire sportsman Buddy King relaxes hunting captive humans on his remote mountain estate. But his latest victim, Ava Bravo, is not an easy target.

The Ideal Man – August 19

To obtain research funds for her studies, a scientist accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment: for three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot, created to make her happy.

Samaritan – August 26

25 years after an insane battle, everyone believed the superhero Samaritan (Sylvester Stallone) was dead.

But now a little boy (Javon Walton) begins an investigation to look for the whereabouts of the superhero and his main lead is Joe, a worker who looks ordinary but hides his true heroic identity.

Clarice: Season 1 – August 26

A year after capturing serial killer Bufallo Bill with the help of Hannibal Lecter, FBI agent Clarice Starling returns to fieldwork, still having to deal with the psychological aftermath of her previous experience.

Amazon Prime Video may change its release dates.