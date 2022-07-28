The Devil’s Light gets another poster

The Devil’s Light (Prey For The Devil) is the next major horror release from Paris Filmes. The distributor released today the official poster of the film that brings the story of a resident nun of a religious institution linked to the Vatican. The premiere is confirmed for October 27, 2022, exclusively in theaters, to kick off the Halloween celebrations.

Official Synopsis – The Devil’s Light

Jacqueline Byers gives life to Sister Ann, a nun who works in nursing at a religious hospital. There is an exorcism school authorized by the Vatican in this place, and only priests are allowed to study the sacred rite. Pursued from a young age by a demon that in the past had already possessed her mother, driving her to suicide, Ann is at risk again when she notices the strange behavior of some of her patients. To protect herself from harm, she gains a special authorization to be a listener during the course for exorcists and will have the support of her friend, the priest lived by Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why).

the direction of The Devil’s Light it’s from Daniel Stamm (The last Exorcism) and the cast still has Colin Salmon (007, resident Evil) as the Priest who dominates the rite of Exorcism. The production is from Lionsgate.

Check out the movie trailer: