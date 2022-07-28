The games that became movies and series

The series resident Evil just won one adaptation on Netflix in series format, divided into 8 episodes. Despite dividing opinions among fans of the acclaimed survival horror franchise from capcomthis is yet another example of adapting a game for TV or cinema.

It is worth remembering that it is not the first time that Resident Evil comes to life with actors, after all, there have been several films released about the franchise until today, the first of them in 2002, with Mila Jokovich and Michelle Rodriguez.

This is nothing new in the gaming world, and we list below some of the famous titles in the gaming world that have already won an adaptation.

The Witcher

After the huge success of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntgame of CD Project Red considered one of the main ones of the last generation of consoles, the story came to life on Netflix in a series of 2 seasons, being highly acclaimed by fans of the franchise. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrichthe series has Henry Cavill in the leading role of the wizard Geralt of Rivia. The cast also includes names such as Anya Shallot in the role of Yennefer of Vengerbergand Freya Alllan giving life to the princess Ciri. With season 2 released a few months ago, fans are already looking forward to the sequel. Another adaptation worth checking out is The Legend of the Wolf.

League of Legends

you have certainly seen League of Legends in several places, right? Mobile game, collectibles, books… world of online betting the game of Riot went to stop. So it wouldn’t be any different with TV. In 2021, Netflix launched a series based on the universe of runeterra: we are talking about Arcane. The 9-episode animated series features the story of two sisters, Saw (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), who fight on different sides in a magical war between the twin cities of pittover and zaun.

Halo

Exclusive first-person shooter game that marked the Xbox since its arrival, Halo has also arrived in the television world recently, with a 9-episode series launched by paramount. The series brings the conflict between the human race and an alien species called covenant – storyline that fans of the game are already used to. The actor Pablo Schreiber was responsible for bringing to life one of the most iconic characters in the gaming world, the Master Chief.

uncharted

Leaving the world of series for the cinema, a recent example of adaptation is Uncharted: Off the Mapwhich gives life to one of the most renowned franchises in the Playstation. Launched in 2022 with the direction of Ruben Fleischerthe feature brings none other than Tom Holland in the lead role, playing the treasure hunter Nathan Drakewhich travels alongside Victor “Sully” Sullivanlived by another great name of North American cinema, Mark Wahlberg,

Mortal Kombat

Like Resident Evil, Mortal Kombat already won a series of adaptations, some well recognized, others not so much. The most recent film was released by Warner Bros. in 2021, bringing the mortal combat between the human race and the forces of outworldfeaturing classic characters from the fighting franchise, such as Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kung Lao, Jax Briggs and Sonya Blade. Directed by Simon McQuoidthe film has Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Ludi Lin in the cast.

Assassin’s Creed

One of the most successful franchises in the Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed also once had a “movie adventure” – though fans of the game prefer to forget about it. Released in 2016, the film tells the story of Callum Lyncha descendant of the clan of assassins who have genetic links to Aguilar de Nerha, assassin of Spain in the 15th century. Available on Netflix, the film directed by Justin Kurzel has a great cast, including Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

The Last of Us

Finally, an adaptation that has not yet come out, but already fills fans with anticipation. The Last of Us is a production of HBO which will tell the story of the first game in the franchise Naughty Dog which is considered one of the most iconic Playstation games of all time. Still without a confirmed release date, the series brings Pedro Pascal (from Narcos and Game of Thrones) in the role of Joel Millerwhile the young Bella Ramsey (also from Game of Thrones) plays the girl Elliein a Jordanian for survival in a world gripped by the zombie apocalypse.