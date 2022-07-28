The Hidden Agent is the 2nd best movie debut on Netflix this year

THE Netflix updated its ranking of most viewed productions on the platform last week (July 18th to July 24th).

In terms of movies, the action feature hidden agent debuted at number one on the platform in the list of English-language films. It was watched in its first week by more than 88 million hours around the world. It was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

But even with all the publicity, the cast, and the fact that it’s one of the most expensive movies in the platform’s history, didn’t make the real splash that should. It’s only, for now, the second-best debut for a movie on the platform behind The Adam Project (it made 92 million hours of visits there in March in its first week).

the animation the beast of the sea made, in its third week, a new 34 million hours watched worldwide and the period drama Persuasionin its second week, clocked a new 29 million hours.

The Top 10 Global Films is this:

Photo: Playback/Netflix



As for the series, the drama water with sugar Virgin River in its season 4 it was seen more than 105 million hours and the crowd seemed intent on marathoning the episodes.

the fourth season of Stranger Things, and its gigantic episodes, still dominate the Top 10 of global series. were more 74 million of hours seen around the world. And more people marathoned resident Evil (Season 1) which was seen in its second week by 73 million hours around the world.

The Top 10 Global Series is this:

Photo: Playback/Netflix

In Brazil, the Top of Films and Series in the period looked like this:

Photo: Playback/Netflix

Netflix methodology

Every Tuesday, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most watched productions, whether movies or series, which are divided into the following categories: Film (Spoken in English), TV (Spoken in English), Film (Productions in Non-English Language). English) and TV (non-English language productions).

The platform delivers the weekly numbers in HOURS VIEWED format, that is, the total number of hours that users worldwide watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the past week.

Movies are considered for their total length, and series for the total length of each season. It will usually be possible to appear in the Stranger Things season 2 and 3 list for example. Netflix also shows how many times each title appears on the list.

