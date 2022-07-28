The Princess: Documentary about the life and death of Lady Di gets first trailer with never-before-seen archive footage

This Wednesday (27), HBO released the first trailer and poster for “The Princess”, a documentary that portrays the life and death of Diana Spencer through the lens of the media.

In the little more than two minute preview, we can see archival footage, as well as news and interview clips, which recount the most defining moments of Lady Di’s highly public life. According to the channel, the production’s intention is to take the viewer into a “visceral immersion in Diana’s life”, highlighting the constant and often intrusive glamor of the press spotlight.

The documentary also examines the tumultuous relationship between her and her husband, Prince Charles, from the beginning of their romance, which was the subject of tabloids for decades, until after their divorce. The fatal car accident, which occurred in Paris in 1997, will also be addressed, as well as the public’s obsession, the persecution of the paparazzi, and, still, the division between her admirers and those who condemned her for “break with the traditions of the monarchy“. Check out the trailer below:

Touted as “highly emotional,” “The Princess” allows viewers to experience the adoration and intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move, as well as the constant judgment of her person, as if everything is happening in real time. According to Oscar-nominated director Ed Perkins, the goal is to avoid speculation and controversy.

“The intention was to turn the camera on us and, with that, allow the viewer to question themselves about their own involvement in the story. ‘What was our role in this story? To what extent were we complicit in this tragic story?’”, he explained, in an interview with Variety. The production premieres on the channel and HBO Max on August 13, just days before the 25th anniversary of the tragic death of the people’s princess.