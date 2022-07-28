The spectacular bridge that finally united the entire territory of Croatia

27 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The bridge will help tourists reach another part of the Croatian coast

The construction of a bridge is being celebrated as one of the most important milestones in Croatian history.

After a long wait, the work that links the southern coastal region with the rest of the country on the Adriatic Sea has finally been opened to vehicular traffic.

Until this week, Croatians had to pass through the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina to make this trip.

The 2.4-kilometre-long Peljesac Bridge was built by a Chinese company, although it was mostly financed by the European Union.

The opening party took place on Tuesday. Before allowing vehicles to pass over the white structure, 250 people raced across the bridge.

Many neighbors also took the opportunity to stroll along the initial stretch, while small boats with Croatian flags sailed between the columns that support the structure.

millionaire project

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Croatian vessels participated in the inauguration of the bridge

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a video message to the ceremony.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was excited about the inauguration. “Tonight we are uniting Croatia!” he said. He described the bridge as a necessity, not a luxury.

After the ceremony, celebrated with fireworks and honking, the first vehicle to cross the bridge was a Rimac Nevera, an electric sports car made in Croatia.

The European Union financed 85% of the value of the work – about US$ 361 million (around R$ 1.9 billion), using a fund intended to improve the daily life of the population.

It also financed access roads, tunnels and other infrastructure works.

A country divided in two

When the former Yugoslavia was divided and Croatia gained independence in 1991, the new borders meant that the two parts of the Croatian coast were divided – with Bosnia there is a 9km line of coastline known as the Neum Corridor.

The right of access to the coast of Bosnia dates back to 1699, when the city of Dubrovnik ceded Neum, in present-day Croatia, to the then Ottoman Empire.

As Bosnia is not part of the European Union and Croatia is, anyone who wanted to travel north from the medieval city of Dubrovnik on the south coast of the Adriatic, or cross from the Peljesac peninsula to the mainland, had to go through two border crossings. .

It is now possible to cross directly along the Croatian Adriatic coast via the new bridge.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, New connection was funded by the European Union

Officials in Neum, Dragan and Jurkovic said the new bridge would reduce traffic on the coast during the summer months and said the work “only brings benefits.”

Controversy

However, some businessmen and traders are concerned about a possible negative effect on the region’s economy.

Many tourists, especially Czechs, Poles and Germans, are regular visitors to Neum, where prices are cheaper than in Dubrovnik. The fear is that this situation will change and there will be inflation in the region.

The bridge has also not been without international controversy.

Bosnia initially complained that it would affect their access to the sea, so Croatia agreed to increase the bridge’s height to 55 meters.

The Chinese state-owned company that won the contract to build the bridge, China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), made a much lower bid than its European competitors in the bid.

This prompted an Austrian company to file a complaint alleging that CRBC was receiving some sort of subsidy from the Chinese government.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua noted that the opening of the bridge should further deepen “mutual trust” and expand cooperation between Croatia and China.