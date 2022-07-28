The spectacular bridge that finally united the entire territory of Croatia

Croatia bridge

The bridge will help tourists reach another part of the Croatian coast

The construction of a bridge is being celebrated as one of the most important milestones in Croatian history.

After a long wait, the work that links the southern coastal region with the rest of the country on the Adriatic Sea has finally been opened to vehicular traffic.

Until this week, Croatians had to pass through the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina to make this trip.

The 2.4-kilometre-long Peljesac Bridge was built by a Chinese company, although it was mostly financed by the European Union.

