‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Natalie Portman wants to crossover with ‘Captain Marvel’

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which hits theaters on July 7. Photo: Jasin Boland / Marvel

Natalie Portman revealed that he would like Jane Fosteryour character in the franchise Thorworked alongside another heroine: the captain marvel. The actress spoke about the desire for a crossover during the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I love Captain Marvel. brie [Larson, que interpreta a personagem], is a dear friend, so it would be fun. It would be cool,” Natalie told the magazine. Variety.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 7th. In the film, Jane Foster returns with superpowers after receiving the hammer and turning the Mighty Thora female version of the hero.

“I feel very lucky. I’m excited that this has become part of Jane’s story arc,” Natalie commented. “I think it’s amazing that kids have a variety of women they can relate to and not just one.”

According to the actress, she grew up only with figures like Wonder Woman or Catwoman. “There was only one type of these characters, so now having this variety of personalities, appearances, different powers, allows everyone to imagine their potential,” she said.

Watch the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder:

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais