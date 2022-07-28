TikTok: Experts Warn Tendency to ‘Dribble’ the Heat with Ice Could Be Fatal









Europe is experiencing the biggest heatwaves in the continent’s history this week. On the 19th, the UK recorded temperatures above 40°C for the first time in its history.

Amid this alarming situation, TikTok users taught a technique to try to circumvent high temperatures, but experts warn that the “hack” to make the day milder is dangerous.

The idea is to make a homemade air conditioner by hanging a bag of ice behind the propeller of mobile fans, so that the blades supposedly blow cooler winds. Joining fans and ice has become a trend on the social network, in a series of videos taken down after the backlash.











However, leaving ice near electrical installations, especially the motor, as in the case of the fan, increases the risk of causing an electrical short circuit.

“The water that melts from the bag has the possibility of coming into contact with the motor and causing a risk of electric shock to anyone who touches the fan,” said Giuseppe Capanna, a product safety engineer at the British NGO Electrical Safety First, in an interview with the tabloid. Daily Mail.

In addition, the weight placed on top of the fan risks falling off or damaging the rotation of the propeller.











The recommendation made by experts who have commented on the trend is to leave an ice bucket at a safe distance from the fan.











This is a safe and inexpensive option to help keep you cool on the hottest days of the year.



