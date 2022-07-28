‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has already grossed over HALF BILLION worldwide

Wow! In less than two weeks, the sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ has already grossed over HALF BILLION at the worldwide box office.

In the US, the film has already raised $291.6 million – falling just 32% in its second weekend –, which represents the BIGGEST domestic box office of the star’s career Tom Cruise. In the international market, $257 million.

In total, production has already raised solid $548.6 million worldwide – which represents the fourth BIGGEST box office of the year. For a while, ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect‘ (US$791.6M) remains the largest global collection in the Tom Cruise.

It is worth remembering that the feature premiered with $156 million at the US box office, breaking the record for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End‘ ($153M) for the country’s Remembrance Day holiday, as well as recording the BIGGEST global, international and domestic debut of the Tom Cruise.

Watch the trailer and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Enjoy watching:

The new production features Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (cruise) faced with one of the most difficult challenges of his 30 years of service: he is selected to train a team of TOP GUN graduates in a mission no pilot alive has ever taken part in.

Directed by Kosinski and with script Christopher McQuarrie and Peter Craigthe movie star Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Thomas McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.

Don’t forget to watch: