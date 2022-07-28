Toronto Film Festival 2022 list has films with Olivia Colman, new Spielberg, Harry Styles and Between Knives and Secrets 2

The organization of the Toronto Film Festival announced today (28) the list of films that will be part of the 2022 edition of the event.

With a date set from September 8 to 18, the festival promises to bring the next films that should be present in the awards season.

The highlights are the films Between Knives and Secrets 2 (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) by director Rian Johnson, the new one by director Sam Mendes with Olivia Colman called Empire of Light, My Policeman with actor Harry Styles, Causeway with Jennifer Lawrence, The Menu with Anna Taylor Joy and also directly from the Cannes Film Festival the new and controversial by director Ruben Östlund’s called Triangle of Sadness.

Check out the complete list with the name of the film and who took care of the direction:

  • The Swimmers (Opening Film)
    Sally El Hosaini
  • Allelujah
    Sir Richard Eyre
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
    Edward Berger
  • The Greatest Beer Run Ever
    Peter Farrelly
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
    Martin McDonagh
  • black ice
    Hubert Davis
  • Butcher’s Crossing
    Gabe Polsky
  • blueback
    Robert Connolly
  • The Blue Caftan
    Maryam Touzani
  • broker
    Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • brother
    Clement Virgo
  • bros
    Nicholas Stoller
  • Catherine Called Birdy
    Lena Dunham
  • causeway
    Lila Neugebauer
  • Chevalier
    Stephen Williams
  • corsage
    Marie Kreutzer
  • Decision to Leave
    Park Chan-wook
  • devotion
    JD Dillard
  • driving
    Madeleine Christian Carion
  • The Substitute
    Diego Lerman
  • Empire of Light
    Sam Mendes
  • The Eternal Daughter
    Joanna Hogg
  • The Fabelmans
    Steven Spielberg
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Rian Johnson
  • Good Night Oppy
    Ryan White
  • The Good Nurse
    Tobias Lindholm
  • Holy Spider
    Ali Abbasi
  • The Hummingbird
    Francesca Archibugi
  • Hunt
    Lee Jung-jae
  • Joyland
    Exit Sadiq
  • The Jazzman’s Blues
    Tyler Perry
  • Kacchey Limbu
    Shubham Yogi
  • The King’s Horseman
    Biyi Bandele
  • The Lost King
    Stephen Frears |
  • moving on
    Paul Weitz
  • A Man of Reason
    Jung Woo-sung
  • The Menu
    Mark Mylod
  • On the Come Up
    Sanaa Lathan
  • One Fine Morning
    Mia Hansen-Løve
  • Other People’s Children
    Rebecca Zlotowski
  • Paris Memories
    Alice Winocour
  • Prisoner’s Daughter
    Catherine Hardwicke
  • moonage daydream
    Brett Morgan
  • My Policeman
    Michael Grandage
  • nanny
    Nikyatu Jusu
  • No Bears
    Jafar Panahi
  • Raymond & Ray
    Rodrigo Garcia
  • Roost
    Amy Redford
  • The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile
    Kathlyn Horan
  • Saint Omer
    Alice Diop
  • Sanctuary
    Zachary Wigon
  • Sydney
    Reginald Hudlin
  • The Son
    Florian Zeller
  • Stories Not to Be Told
    cesc gay
  • Triangle of Sadness
    Ruben Östlund
  • walk up
    Hong Sang-soo
  • Wendell & Wild
    Henry Selick
  • women talking
    Sarah Polley
  • The Whale
    Darren Aronofsky
  • The Wonder
    Sebastián Lelio
  • What’s Love Got to Do With It?
    Shekhar Kapur
  • The King Woman
    Gina Prince-Bythewood

