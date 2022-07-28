Toronto Film Festival 2022 list has films with Olivia Colman, new Spielberg, Harry Styles and Between Knives and Secrets 2

The organization of the Toronto Film Festival announced today (28) the list of films that will be part of the 2022 edition of the event.

With a date set from September 8 to 18, the festival promises to bring the next films that should be present in the awards season.

The highlights are the films Between Knives and Secrets 2 (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) by director Rian Johnson, the new one by director Sam Mendes with Olivia Colman called Empire of Light, My Policeman with actor Harry Styles, Causeway with Jennifer Lawrence, The Menu with Anna Taylor Joy and also directly from the Cannes Film Festival the new and controversial by director Ruben Östlund’s called Triangle of Sadness.

Check out the complete list with the name of the film and who took care of the direction:

The Swimmers (Opening Film)

Sally El Hosaini

Allelujah

Sir Richard Eyre

Sir Richard Eyre All Quiet on the Western Front

Edward Berger

Edward Berger The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh

Martin McDonagh black ice

Hubert Davis

Hubert Davis Butcher’s Crossing

Gabe Polsky

Gabe Polsky blueback

Robert Connolly

Robert Connolly The Blue Caftan

Maryam Touzani

Maryam Touzani broker

Hirokazu Kore-eda

Hirokazu Kore-eda brother

Clement Virgo

Clement Virgo bros

Nicholas Stoller

Nicholas Stoller Catherine Called Birdy

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham causeway

Lila Neugebauer

Lila Neugebauer Chevalier

Stephen Williams

Stephen Williams corsage

Marie Kreutzer

Marie Kreutzer Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook

Park Chan-wook devotion

JD Dillard

JD Dillard driving

Madeleine Christian Carion

Madeleine Christian Carion The Substitute

Diego Lerman

Diego Lerman Empire of Light

Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes The Eternal Daughter

Joanna Hogg

Joanna Hogg The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Good Night Oppy

Ryan White

Ryan White The Good Nurse

Tobias Lindholm

Tobias Lindholm Holy Spider

Ali Abbasi

Ali Abbasi The Hummingbird

Francesca Archibugi

Francesca Archibugi Hunt

Lee Jung-jae

Lee Jung-jae Joyland

Exit Sadiq

Exit Sadiq The Jazzman’s Blues

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry Kacchey Limbu

Shubham Yogi

Shubham Yogi The King’s Horseman

Biyi Bandele

Biyi Bandele The Lost King

Stephen Frears |

Stephen Frears | moving on

Paul Weitz

Paul Weitz A Man of Reason

Jung Woo-sung

Jung Woo-sung The Menu

Mark Mylod

Mark Mylod On the Come Up

Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan One Fine Morning

Mia Hansen-Løve

Mia Hansen-Løve Other People’s Children

Rebecca Zlotowski

Rebecca Zlotowski Paris Memories

Alice Winocour

Alice Winocour Prisoner’s Daughter

Catherine Hardwicke

Catherine Hardwicke moonage daydream

Brett Morgan

Brett Morgan My Policeman

Michael Grandage

Michael Grandage nanny

Nikyatu Jusu

Nikyatu Jusu No Bears

Jafar Panahi

Jafar Panahi Raymond & Ray

Rodrigo Garcia

Rodrigo Garcia Roost

Amy Redford

Amy Redford The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile

Kathlyn Horan

Kathlyn Horan Saint Omer

Alice Diop

Alice Diop Sanctuary

Zachary Wigon

Zachary Wigon Sydney

Reginald Hudlin

Reginald Hudlin The Son

Florian Zeller

Florian Zeller Stories Not to Be Told

cesc gay

cesc gay Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund

Ruben Östlund walk up

Hong Sang-soo

Hong Sang-soo Wendell & Wild

Henry Selick

Henry Selick women talking

Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley The Whale

Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky The Wonder

Sebastián Lelio

Sebastián Lelio What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur The King Woman

Gina Prince-Bythewood

