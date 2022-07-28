Toronto Film Festival 2022 list has films with Olivia Colman, new Spielberg, Harry Styles and Between Knives and Secrets 2

The organization of the Toronto Film Festival announced today (28) the list of films that will be part of the 2022 edition of the event.
With a date set from September 8 to 18, the festival promises to bring the next films that should be present in the awards season.
The highlights are the films Between Knives and Secrets 2 (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) by director Rian Johnson, the new one by director Sam Mendes with Olivia Colman called Empire of Light, My Policeman with actor Harry Styles, Causeway with Jennifer Lawrence, The Menu with Anna Taylor Joy and also directly from the Cannes Film Festival the new and controversial by director Ruben Östlund’s called Triangle of Sadness.
Check out the complete list with the name of the film and who took care of the direction:
- The Swimmers (Opening Film)
Sally El Hosaini
- Allelujah
Sir Richard Eyre
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Edward Berger
- The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Peter Farrelly
- The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh
- black ice
Hubert Davis
- Butcher’s Crossing
Gabe Polsky
- blueback
Robert Connolly
- The Blue Caftan
Maryam Touzani
- broker
Hirokazu Kore-eda
- brother
Clement Virgo
- bros
Nicholas Stoller
- Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham
- causeway
Lila Neugebauer
- Chevalier
Stephen Williams
- corsage
Marie Kreutzer
- Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook
- devotion
JD Dillard
- driving
Madeleine Christian Carion
- The Substitute
Diego Lerman
- Empire of Light
Sam Mendes
- The Eternal Daughter
Joanna Hogg
- The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rian Johnson
- Good Night Oppy
Ryan White
- The Good Nurse
Tobias Lindholm
- Holy Spider
Ali Abbasi
- The Hummingbird
Francesca Archibugi
- Hunt
Lee Jung-jae
- Joyland
Exit Sadiq
- The Jazzman’s Blues
Tyler Perry
- Kacchey Limbu
Shubham Yogi
- The King’s Horseman
Biyi Bandele
- The Lost King
Stephen Frears |
- moving on
Paul Weitz
- A Man of Reason
Jung Woo-sung
- The Menu
Mark Mylod
- On the Come Up
Sanaa Lathan
- One Fine Morning
Mia Hansen-Løve
- Other People’s Children
Rebecca Zlotowski
- Paris Memories
Alice Winocour
- Prisoner’s Daughter
Catherine Hardwicke
- moonage daydream
Brett Morgan
- My Policeman
Michael Grandage
- nanny
Nikyatu Jusu
- No Bears
Jafar Panahi
- Raymond & Ray
Rodrigo Garcia
- Roost
Amy Redford
- The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile
Kathlyn Horan
- Saint Omer
Alice Diop
- Sanctuary
Zachary Wigon
- Sydney
Reginald Hudlin
- The Son
Florian Zeller
- Stories Not to Be Told
cesc gay
- Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
- walk up
Hong Sang-soo
- Wendell & Wild
Henry Selick
- women talking
Sarah Polley
- The Whale
Darren Aronofsky
- The Wonder
Sebastián Lelio
- What’s Love Got to Do With It?
Shekhar Kapur
- The King Woman
Gina Prince-Bythewood
