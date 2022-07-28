Toronto Film Festival to premiere The Fabelmans, Glass Onion, The King Woman and more

(Images: Disclosure/Apple, Disclosure/Searchlight, Disclosure/STX)

O Toronto Film Festival revealed this Thursday (28) the line-up of its 2022 edition, the 47th in its history. The event will have several anticipated works on the competition list, as well as long-awaited premieres of the year in out-of-competition exhibitions.

Among the main debuts, three promise to mark the awards season: “The Fabelmans“, autobiographical film by Steven Spielberg; “Empire of Light“, ode to the cinema of Sam Mendes that has Olivia Colman and Colin Firth as protagonists; and “Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets“, sequel to whodunnit directed by Rian Johnson in 2018, has a great cast.

Big names in the field of acting also star in some of the features that will be present. Jennifer Lawrence star”causeway“, from the production company A24. Anya Taylor-Joy stars”The Menu” along with Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes. Viola Davis will also be present with “The King Woman“, historical epic set in the Kingdom of Dahomey, Africa.

The Toronto Film Festival takes place from the 8th to the 18th of September. See the full list below (via IndieWire):

Opening

“The Swimmers”, Sally El Hosaini

Gala presentations

“Alice, Darling”, Mary Nighy

“Black Ice”, Hubert Davis

“Butcher’s Crossing”, Gabe Polsky

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever”, Peter Farrelly

“The Hummingbird”, Francesca Archibugi

“Hunt”, Lee Jung-jae

“A Jazzman’s Blues”, Tyler Perry

“Kacchey Limbu”, Shubham Yogi

“Moving On”, Paul Weitz

“Paris Memories”, Alice Winocour

“Prisoner’s Daughter”, Catherine Hardwicke

“Raymond & Ray”, Rodrigo Garcia

“Roost”, Amy Redford

“Sidney”, Reginald Hudlin

“The Son”, Florian Zeller

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, Shekhar Kapur

“The King Woman”, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Special Presentations

“Allelujah”, Sir Richard Eyre

“All Quiet on the Western Front”, Edward Berger

“The Banshees Of Inisherin”, Martin McDonagh

“Blueback”, Robert Connolly

“The Blue Caftan”, Maryam Touzani

“Broker”, Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Brother”, Clement Virgo

“Bros”, Nicholas Stoller

“Catherine Called Birdy”, Lena Dunham

“Causeway”, Lila Neugebauer

“Chevalier”, Stephen Williams

“Corsage”, Marie Kreutzer

“Decision to Leave”, Park Chan-wook

“Devotion”, JD Dillard

“Driving Madeleine”, Christian Carion

“El Suplente”, Diego Lerman

“Empire of Light”, Sam Mendes

“The Eternal Daughter”, Joanna Hogg

“The Fabelmans”, Steven Spielberg

“Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets”, Rian Johnson

“Good Night Oppy”, Ryan White

“The Good Nurse”, Tobias Lindholm

“Holy Spider”, Ali Abbasi

“Joyland”, Saim Sadiq

“The King’s Horseman”, Biyi Bandele

“The Lost King”, Stephen Frears

“A Man of Reason”, Jung Woo-sung

“The Menu”, Mark Mylod

“On the Come Up”, Sanaa Lathan

“One Fine Morning”, Mia Hansen-Løve

“Other People’s Children”, Rebecca Zlotowski

“Moonage Daydream”, Brett Morgen

“My Policeman”, Michael Grandage

“Nanny”, Nikyatu Jusu

“No Bears”, Jafar Panahi

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile”, Kathlyn Horan

“Saint Omer”, Alice Diop

“Sanctuary”, Zachary Wigon

“Stories Not to be Told”, Cesc Gay

“Triangle of Sadness”, Ruben Östlund

“Walk Up”, Hong Sang-soo

“Wendell & Wild”, Henry Selick

“The Whale”, Darren Aronofsky

“Women Talking”, Sarah Polley

“The Wonder”, Sebastián Lelio