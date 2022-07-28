Tourist is killed by helicopter propeller while registering disembarkation

A young man from the United Kingdom died last Monday, 25, hit by the propeller of a helicopter during a trip from Athens to Mykonos, Greece. According to information from the newspaper The Guardian, Jack Fenton, 21, was hit by the equipment after stopping to take a selfie on the helipad. Pilot can be charged with manslaughter.

Fenton was registering the structure, minutes after having disembarked, when he was hit by the aircraft’s rear propeller. The young man, a student at Oxford Brookes University, died instantly.

Also according to publication, the victim’s parents were traveling in another helicopter when they were notified of the incident.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject









At the time, both the pilot and the two track engineers were arrested. This is because the propellers should be stopped during disembarkation, to ensure the safety of passengers.

An inquiry was opened to determine whether the case was one of negligence. Also according to the newspaper, the pilot could be charged with manslaughter.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags