Ukraine announces resumption of activities at ports for exporting grain | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine announced on Wednesday (27) that activities in the country’s ports were resumed to enable the export of grain, blocked since the beginning of the Russian invasion, six months ago. A Joint Coordination Center, responsible for controlling Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea, was officially opened in Istanbul. The agency will inspect ships departing and arriving from Turkey to ensure that they carry nothing but grain.

Based in a military academy, the center will be managed equally by five “representatives of Russia, as well as Ukraine, the UN and Turkey, including military and civilian”, or 20 in total, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said. during a brief ceremony this Wednesday.

“Those who will work here know that the eyes of the whole world are on them,” the Turkish minister insisted, hoping that the Joint Coordination Center (CCC) “will better contribute to meeting humanitarian needs and collective peace.”

The announcement comes just days after Ukraine and Russia signed agreements in Istanbul, mediated by the UN, to alleviate the global food crisis and create “safe corridors” on the Black Sea from the ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

About 25 million tons of grain, in particular wheat, have been stored since the beginning of the conflict in ports in the Odessa region due to the presence of Russian warships and mines laid by Kiev to defend its coast. Both countries are among the world’s biggest grain exporters, but efforts are still needed to ensure the safety of freighters as the products are already in short supply on world markets.

The CCC must register and monitor the merchant ships that will be part of the convoys, ensure their follow-up via the internet and by satellite, ensure that the ships are inspected “by joint teams in the appropriate places” at the time of loading in the Ukrainian ports and on arrival at the Turkish ports. If necessary, mine clearance will be decided and organized “by the parties”. “However,” added the minister, “we don’t need it at this stage.”

Safety of maritime routes

“Ships will leave and enter seaports by forming a convoy that will accompany the first ship. But this will be preceded by the hard work of hydrographers” to determine safe routes, the Ukrainian Navy said. Kiev authorities stressed that they do not trust Moscow to ensure the safety of ships.

This is the same position as Poland, for which Russia is “unreliable” to honor the agreement for the export of Ukrainian grain from Odessa, according to the Polish prime minister’s words on Wednesday. “The day after signing [do acordo]the Russian armed forces attacked Odessa”, recalled Mateusz Morawiecki at a press conference. “It means that such agreements cannot be considered totally credible, because unfortunately that is how Russia is,” he concluded.

The agreement reached in Istanbul was compromised last Saturday (23) by a Russian bombing in Odessa. The attack generated a wave of international criticism, although Moscow stressed that it was aimed only at military infrastructure, which, for the Kremlin, would not make it impossible to ship grain.

For former American Admiral Fred Kenney, who will represent the United Nations in the operation, “the first function” of this new system is “to guarantee the safe navigation of cargo ships. Everything will be done in this sense”, he explained. “The agreement covers cereals, food products and fertilizers,” he added, without specifying whether the rules also apply to Russian food. Moscow demanded that it be able to export its own agricultural products without being subject to Western sanctions.

A deputy spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ivan Nechayev, assured on Wednesday: “We are faithful to our obligations and we count on the effective implementation of the Istanbul agreements”. However, he recalled that “the issue of Ukrainian wheat exports and that of the normalization of Russian exports” must be resolved “in connection” with each other.

After the Russian attack on Odessa, a day after the export agreement was signed, Turkey said it was “concerned”. “The attack in Odessa worried everyone,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday morning. “This is not the type of attack to prevent the port from functioning. But it must not be repeated. We hope that the agreement can work without problems”, he underlined.

Despite agreement to release grain, Russia bombs port of Odessa