Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron post pictures at High School Musical school, but series director rules out participation

Fans, don’t expect an HSM revival in the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Serieswarned the showrunner of the attraction.

Speculation is swirling on the networks about an alleged cameo by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in the current season of the show.

The reason would be that the two actors casually published photos visiting the location that was used as the film school, at different and separate times.

Tim Federlewho runs the production, assured in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that he wants a lot of audience for the series so that it continues to be produced, but that it will not feed illusions and deceive fans:

“You know, I really want the audience to watch the eight episodes of the new season because it’s going to really help us renew for a fifth, but I’d be lying if I promised that there’s a super plan with Zac and Vanessa right now.”

The filmmaker promised that he also wants the participation of the two actors, as well as other members of the cast, but none of the ideas have been put into practice, at least for now:

“I have been very insistent on this silently and quietly for years: as long as the show is on the air, I won’t sleep while Zac, Vanessa, Ashley [Tisdale] and Monique [Coleman] not appear in any way. Everything is thought out, but I wouldn’t be expecting a big cameo in season three.”

Visits sparked rumors

In June, Vanessa published a video of herself posing in front of the school’s facade, unpretentiously. In the caption, she said:

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you met a kid and didn’t know anything about them, then 10 seconds later you were playing like you were best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?”

Because of the photo, a lot of what for the fans were just wishes won ‘evidence’ of veterans’ participation of the films in the series.

About a week ago, coinciding with the release of Season 3, Zac also posted his photo, captioned “Don’t… forget about me.”

coincidence, or the disney is embodying the Marvel and trying to debunk rumors to surprise fans?

The first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available in full on Disney+. Episodes of the third will be released weekly.

