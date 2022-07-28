Vasco sends agreement with Atlético-MG striker and Inter duo

Vasco is close to achieving the arrival of three more reinforcements. The club has negotiations advanced by striker Fábio Gomes, from Atlético-MG, left-back Paulo Victor and striker Gustavo Maia, both from Internacional. All disembark in São Januário on loan.

Cruz-Maltino reported, today (28), that the FIFA punishment that prevented him from registering athletes – due to a debt with coach Sá Pinto – was suspended. The information about the reinforcements was first disclosed by the channel “Attention, Basques” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

In this transfer window, Vasco, so far, announced Alex Teixeira, who is the club’s own creation and should make his debut in the duel with Chapecoense, on Sunday, for the Brazilian Series B.

Fábio Gomes, 25, arrived at Atlético-MG earlier this season, after playing for the New York Red Bulls, in the United States. Galo disbursed R$ 4 million for 50% of the rights, the other half being from Oeste. In 2022, so far, there have been 16 games and three goals, in addition to two assists.

Paulo Vitor and Gustavo Maia arrive at Vasco amid the negotiations between Internacional for the right-back Weverton, who has the rights linked to Red Bull Bragantino and is on loan to the Rio club.

Paulo Victor was revealed by Botafogo and was traded with Colorado in June last year. In Beira-Rio there were 19 games last season and eight in 2022.

Gustavo Maia, who is a forward who plays for the sides of the field, is on loan to Internacional from Barcelona, ​​Spain, with a contract until December. He arrived in August of last year, but did not settle down. At Cruz-Maltino, it could become an option in a sector that is seen as lacking.