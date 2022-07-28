Vasco’s lineup: Emílio Faro will have a full team at his disposal against CRB | vasco

Led by permanent assistant Emílio Faro, who takes the reins on an interim basis after Maurício Souza’s departure, Vasco will have the full team available for this Thursday’s match against CRB, valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão Series B.
Getúlio, who was injured, has already started the transition to the pitch and participated in training this Wednesday, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, in the last activity before the match. With the return of the striker, Vasco currently has no player delivered to the medical department.
Andrey and Emílio Faro, from Vasco, in action in training this Wednesday — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG
The only absence for the game against CRB is Zé Gabriel, who started in midfield in the defeat to Vila Nova, in the last round, but received his third yellow card. He will serve suspension this Thursday. With that, Yuri Lara must return to the team.
Vasco’s likely lineup is: Thiago Rodrigues, Gabriel Dias, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Figueiredo, Gabriel Pec and Raniel.
Vasco still cannot count on Alex Teixeira, who has not yet had his name published in the CBF IDB. Riquelme, with a total rupture of the knee ligaments suffered in the tie with Ituano, will need to undergo surgery and will only return to the field next year.
Getúlio, from Vasco, in action at training this Wednesday — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG
Vasco and CRB face each other this Thursday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in São Januário.
