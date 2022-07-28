Venice Film Festival unveils selection of films with “Blonde”, “White Noise” and “The Whale” competing for the Golden Lion

This Tuesday, 26, IndieWire, the website that is responsible for disseminating opinion on the film industry, released the shortlist for this year’s Venice Film Festival. The event is scheduled to start on August 31st and end on September 10th. In the main competition, the films compete for the disputed Golden Lion, outside the competition there are the categories of fiction, documentary, series and the horizon show.

The Golden Lion that awards the selected film in the Main Competition. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

“Blonde”, one of the most anticipated films of the year, based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, is developed as a biographical drama of the life of Marilyn Monroe, although the writer of the book has warned several times for the work not to be considered biography, but fiction. The film has its premiere scheduled for September 23 on Netflix, the direction was made by the Australian Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas was chosen to relive the trajectory of Marilyn, who died after an overdose at just 36 years old, the cast also contains Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, among others who were carefully selected.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Noah Baumbach, nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for Best Original Screenplay, is the director responsible for “White Noise”, which will be the first to be shown at the festival, is an adaptation of White Noise published in 1985 by Don DeLillo. Film scheduled to premiere on August 31, with the plot developing with horror and acid humor. The cast consists of Adam Driver, Greta Gerwing, Raffey Cassidy, André 3000, Alessandro Nivola.

On September 2, “The Whale” comes to the public, a feature that tells the story of a man who left his marriage to live in love with another man, and after his death, tries to reconcile with his daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the main character was played by Brendan Fraser, also in the film contains the participation of Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton.

Out of the list of the main competition, but one of the most anticipated of the year, the psychological horror “Don’t Worry, Honey” directed by Olivia Wilde, who also stars in the feature, and scheduled to premiere to the general public on September 22. The plot develops with the questions that a 1950s housewife about the reality she lives in, the cast includes Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler.

Check out the full list of nominees:

main competition

White Noise by Noah Baumbach

Il Signore delle Formiche, by Gianni Amelio

The Whale by Darren Aronofsky

L’Immensita, by Emanuele Crialese

Saint Omer by Alice Diop

Blonde, by Andrew Dominik

Tar by Todd Field

Love Life by Koji Fukada

Bardo, by Alejandro González Iñárritu

Athena by Romain Gavras

Bones and All, by Luca Guadagnino

The Eternal Daughter by Joanna Hogg

Beyond the Wall, by Vahid Jalilvand

The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh

Argentina, 1985, by Santiago Miter

Chiara by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Monica by Andrea Pallaoro

No Bears by Jafar Panahi

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras

A Couple, by Frederick Wiseman

The Son by Florian Zeller

Our Ties by Roschdy Zem

Other People’s Children by Rebecca Zlotowski

Fiction

he Hanging Sun, by Francesco Carrozzini

When the Waves Are Gone by Lav Diaz

Living by Oliver Hermanus

Dead for a Dollar, by Walter Hill

Call of God by Kim Ki-duk

Dreamin’ Wild by Bill Pohlad

Master Gardener by Paul Schrader

Siccita by Paolo Virzi

Pearl by Ti West

Don’t Worry Honey by Olivia Wilde

Documentary

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom, by Evgeny Afineevsky

The Matchmaker, by Benedetta Argentieri

Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanita, by Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

A Compassionate Spy by Steve James

Music for Black Pigeons by Jorgen Lethl, Andreas Koefoed

The Kiev Trial by Sergei Loznitsa

In Viaggio, by Gianfranco Rosi

Bobby White Ghetto President by Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Nuclear, by Oliver Stone

Series

The Kingdom Exodus by Lars Von Trier

Copenhagen Cowboy by Nicolas Winding Refn

Show Horizons

Princess, by Roberto de Paolis

Victim by Michal Blanko

On the Fringe by Juan Diego Botto

Trenque Lauquen, by Laura Citarella

Vera, by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Innocence by Guy Davidi

Blancita by Fernando Guzzoni

Pour La France (For My Country), by Rachid Hami

A Man, by Kei Ishikawa

Bread and Salt by Damian Kocur

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, by Antonio Lukich

Ti Mangio IL Cuore, by Pippo Mezzapesa

To the North by Mihai Mincan

Autobiography by Makbul Mubarak

La Syndicaliste (The Sitting Duck), by Jean-Paul Salomé

World War III by Houman Seyedi

The Happiest Man in the World, by Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Bride, by Sérgio Trefaut

Origin of Evil by Sébastien Marnier

Hanging Gardens by Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Amanda by Carolina Cavalli

Red Shoes by Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

Nezouh, by Soudade Kaadan

Notte Phantom by Fulvio Risuleo

Without Her, by Arian Vazirdaftari

Valeria Is Getting Married by Michal Vinik

Goliath by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Featured Photo: Venice Film Festival 2020.Reproduction/Instagram