Venice Film Festival unveils selection of films with “Blonde”, “White Noise” and “The Whale” competing for the Golden Lion

This Tuesday, 26, IndieWire, the website that is responsible for disseminating opinion on the film industry, released the shortlist for this year’s Venice Film Festival. The event is scheduled to start on August 31st and end on September 10th. In the main competition, the films compete for the disputed Golden Lion, outside the competition there are the categories of fiction, documentary, series and the horizon show.
The Golden Lion that awards the selected film in the Main Competition. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)
“Blonde”, one of the most anticipated films of the year, based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, is developed as a biographical drama of the life of Marilyn Monroe, although the writer of the book has warned several times for the work not to be considered biography, but fiction. The film has its premiere scheduled for September 23 on Netflix, the direction was made by the Australian Andrew Dominik, Ana de Armas was chosen to relive the trajectory of Marilyn, who died after an overdose at just 36 years old, the cast also contains Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, among others who were carefully selected.
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)
Noah Baumbach, nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for Best Original Screenplay, is the director responsible for “White Noise”, which will be the first to be shown at the festival, is an adaptation of White Noise published in 1985 by Don DeLillo. Film scheduled to premiere on August 31, with the plot developing with horror and acid humor. The cast consists of Adam Driver, Greta Gerwing, Raffey Cassidy, André 3000, Alessandro Nivola.
On September 2, “The Whale” comes to the public, a feature that tells the story of a man who left his marriage to live in love with another man, and after his death, tries to reconcile with his daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the main character was played by Brendan Fraser, also in the film contains the participation of Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton.
Out of the list of the main competition, but one of the most anticipated of the year, the psychological horror “Don’t Worry, Honey” directed by Olivia Wilde, who also stars in the feature, and scheduled to premiere to the general public on September 22. The plot develops with the questions that a 1950s housewife about the reality she lives in, the cast includes Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Sydney Chandler.
Check out the full list of nominees:
main competition
- White Noise by Noah Baumbach
- Il Signore delle Formiche, by Gianni Amelio
- The Whale by Darren Aronofsky
- L’Immensita, by Emanuele Crialese
- Saint Omer by Alice Diop
- Blonde, by Andrew Dominik
- Tar by Todd Field
- Love Life by Koji Fukada
- Bardo, by Alejandro González Iñárritu
- Athena by Romain Gavras
- Bones and All, by Luca Guadagnino
- The Eternal Daughter by Joanna Hogg
- Beyond the Wall, by Vahid Jalilvand
- The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh
- Argentina, 1985, by Santiago Miter
- Chiara by Susanna Nicchiarelli
- Monica by Andrea Pallaoro
- No Bears by Jafar Panahi
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed by Laura Poitras
- A Couple, by Frederick Wiseman
- The Son by Florian Zeller
- Our Ties by Roschdy Zem
- Other People’s Children by Rebecca Zlotowski
Fiction
- he Hanging Sun, by Francesco Carrozzini
- When the Waves Are Gone by Lav Diaz
- Living by Oliver Hermanus
- Dead for a Dollar, by Walter Hill
- Call of God by Kim Ki-duk
- Dreamin’ Wild by Bill Pohlad
- Master Gardener by Paul Schrader
- Siccita by Paolo Virzi
- Pearl by Ti West
- Don’t Worry Honey by Olivia Wilde
Documentary
- Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom, by Evgeny Afineevsky
- The Matchmaker, by Benedetta Argentieri
- Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanita, by Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo
- A Compassionate Spy by Steve James
- Music for Black Pigeons by Jorgen Lethl, Andreas Koefoed
- The Kiev Trial by Sergei Loznitsa
- In Viaggio, by Gianfranco Rosi
- Bobby White Ghetto President by Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
- Nuclear, by Oliver Stone
Series
- The Kingdom Exodus by Lars Von Trier
- Copenhagen Cowboy by Nicolas Winding Refn
Show Horizons
- Princess, by Roberto de Paolis
- Victim by Michal Blanko
- On the Fringe by Juan Diego Botto
- Trenque Lauquen, by Laura Citarella
- Vera, by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
- Innocence by Guy Davidi
- Blancita by Fernando Guzzoni
- Pour La France (For My Country), by Rachid Hami
- A Man, by Kei Ishikawa
- Bread and Salt by Damian Kocur
- Luxembourg, Luxembourg, by Antonio Lukich
- Ti Mangio IL Cuore, by Pippo Mezzapesa
- To the North by Mihai Mincan
- Autobiography by Makbul Mubarak
- La Syndicaliste (The Sitting Duck), by Jean-Paul Salomé
- World War III by Houman Seyedi
- The Happiest Man in the World, by Teona Strugar Mitevska
- The Bride, by Sérgio Trefaut
- Origin of Evil by Sébastien Marnier
- Hanging Gardens by Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
- Amanda by Carolina Cavalli
- Red Shoes by Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser
- Nezouh, by Soudade Kaadan
- Notte Phantom by Fulvio Risuleo
- Without Her, by Arian Vazirdaftari
- Valeria Is Getting Married by Michal Vinik
- Goliath by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Featured Photo: Venice Film Festival 2020.Reproduction/Instagram