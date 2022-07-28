Vettel announces retirement from F1 for the end of the 2022 season – Formula 1 News

PORSCHE BUY RED BULL? IS LECLERC VICTIM OR GUILTY IN F1 2022? | TT GP #62

One of the most impactful and representative careers in the history of the Formula 1 World Cup is nearing its end. Aston Martin announced this Wednesday morning (28) that Sebastian Vettel will retire from the category at the end of the 2022 season. After more than a decade and a half and at 35 years of age, Vettel is in the rearview mirror.

It is true that the possibility of leaving Formula 1 is not exactly a new thing. months ago when participated in the BBC’s ‘Question Time’ program, to talk about matters outside his F1 career, Sebastian said that being an activist in the movement against climate change on the planet made him question the future in F1. Coupled with the fact that Aston Martin took a step back in 2022 compared to 2021 and that the fight for victories was not even on the radar and the end of the contract came in December, the conditions were set.

Last week, however, Vettel said there was “clear intention to continue” in F1 and renew with Aston Martin. The team itself, through boss Mike Krack, had previously stated that they hoped to “have Vettel for a long time.” Now, before the official opening of the Hungarian GP, ​​confirmation that the team will have another driver from next year.

Sebastian Vettel is four-time F1 world champion (Photo: Aston Martin)

“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula 1 over the last 15 years – there are too many people to mention and thank,” said Vettel. “Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin driver and while our results have not been as good as I had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything a team needs is being put in place at the highest level for years to come,” he continued.

“I really enjoyed working with such great people. Everyone — Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the executives, engineers, mechanics and the rest of the team — is ambitious, capable, expert, committed and friendly, and I wish them all the best.” “I hope that the work that we did last year and that I continue to do this year will be useful in developing a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can from now until the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving, as always, the best of me in the last ten races”, he assured.

“The decision to retire was a difficult one to make, and I spent a lot of time thinking about it. At the end of the year, I want to spend more time thinking about what to do next. It is very clear to me that as a father I want to spend more time with my family. But today is not the time to say goodbye. Instead, it is time to say thank you – to everyone – especially the fans, without whom the passionate support of Formula 1 would not exist.”

The Aston Martin people also spoke out. “I want to thank Sebastian from the bottom of my heart for the great work he has done for Aston Martin over the last year and a half. We made it clear to him that we would like him to stay with us next year, but in the end, he did what he thought was right for him and his family, and of course, we respect that.” . “He has driven some fantastic races for us and, behind the scenes, his experience and the knowledge of our engineers has been extremely valuable. He is one of the all-time greats in Formula 1 and it was a privilege to work with him.”

“He will continue to race with us until the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, which will be his 300th GP. We’re going to give him an incredible farewell.”

Sebastian Vettel was champion four times in a row for Red Bull, from 2010 to 2013 (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

“Sebastian is a super driver – fast, smart and strategic – and of course we will miss those qualities. However, we all learned from him and the knowledge we gained from working with him will continue to benefit the team long after his retirement.” “Aston Martin is a big project with unlimited potential and the groundwork that Sebastian did last year and is still doing this year is crucial,” he acknowledged.

While he may not have been one of the top drivers on the grid in the ‘Drive to Survive Era’ that brought so many new fans to the world championship, Vettel’s career is one of the most impressive of all time in the more than 70 years of F1.

Since entering the grid and debuting at the 2007 United States GP, in the final part of the season, then 20 years old, Vettel has competed in 289 races and has 11 more to go. Thus, he will reach 300 GPs. In that period, he won 53 races, took 122 podiums, scored 57 poles and won four world titles. Numbers from a historic heavyweight.

Sebastian is tied with Alain Prost for the four-time world champion, behind only three other riders with more achievements; is the youngest in history to achieve pole and victory in the same weekend (21 years and 73 days, 2008 Italian GP) and the youngest in history to record pole, victory and fastest lap (21 years and 353 days). , British GP 2009). He is, along with Nigel Mansell in 1992, the driver with the most wins starting from pole in the same year (nine, 2011). Vettel is the third driver with the most wins and laps led, the fourth with the most poles and the seventh with the most races in history.

Despite his start at BMW, Vettel only made eight races there, still on loan from Red Bull. The following year, 2008, he started in the Toro Rosso boards and shone. Even with many retirements at the end of the year, he knew how to work to put the team on track and make a magical second half of the year, with the right to win the Italian GP, ​​pole and all.

Red Bull was the obvious destination, and so it was for 2009. That’s when everything changed for him and for the energy drinks team, which took an imposing leap up the grid and left the giants Ferrari and McLaren behind. The title didn’t come because of the Brawn GP phenomenon, but Red Bull was well positioned. Vettel was world runner-up and emerged favorite for 2010.

So, yes, began one of the most dominant moments of any driver in F1 history. In the year he would have turned 24, Vettel knew how to fight. With five wins in the year, including in three of the last four races, he narrowly beat Fernando Alonso to win the world title Vettel dominated in 2011 to be bi and had to deal with Alonso again for the tri in 2012. In 2013 there was no dispute: Vettel was tetra and still ended the season with nine straight wins – ten in the last 11, 11 in 13 and 15 wins in all.

Sebastian Vettel spent six seasons at Ferrari and became the brand’s third-biggest GP winner (Photo: Ferrari Media)

With the arrival of the ‘Hybrid Era’, in 2014, the order of forces changed and the rise of Mercedes was meteoric, with the dominance of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. Vettel appeared to be despondent during the year and, in October, he decided to go to Ferrari the following year. For the next six years, he championed the color red.

As early as 2015, when Ferrari was undergoing a rebuild after the departures of Luca di Montezemolo, Stefano Domenicali and Alonso, Vettel won three times. As of 2017, things have changed. Ferrari jumped in and put itself in a position to challenge Mercedes, with Vettel starting the 2017 and 2018 championships very strongly and leading at various times, especially in the early half of those years. Both championships have important highlights that mark Sebastian’s departure from the fray: the accident with Max Verstappen at the start of the 2017 Singapore GP and the escape from the track at the 2018 German GP. Hamilton got the better of both cases.

After the mistake in Germany, which just after a victory in England, where Hamilton always reigned, Vettel did not recover. The end of that season was a bad one, while Charles Leclerc arrived the following year and quickly became the darling of the team, which had again changed boss and president, with the departure of Maurizio Arrivabene and the asphalting and death of Sergio Marchionne. Even without the dreamed title, Vettel won 14 races for Ferrari which puts the German behind only Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda.

The departure was announced for the end of 2020, but still before the championship started. Aston Martin, which was returning to F1 as a brand after almost 60 years, took advantage and signed Vettel. In the first year, the four-time champion went to second place in the Azerbaijan GP and achieved the same result in Hungary, but, this second, he was disqualified for a technical infraction related to the amount of fuel delivered in the inspection. A team problem. The expectation was to have a stronger team in 2022, but it didn’t happen. Aston Martin has regressed and is thinking about how to get out of the bottom positions this year and the next. Something difficult even with the bold plans, with the right to a new factory and wind tunnel, more employees and the brand’s tradition.

A career nothing short of glorious, undeniably. Averse to social networks, in recent years Vettel has increased the way he treated social issues, always on the circuits, taking advantage of the F1 platform. During this period, he defended climate issues and the defense of bees, a species that is under global threat of extinction – something that would change the planet’s ecosystem, since they are responsible for pollination -, for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ and anti-war community after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, beyond anti-racism. Now, he will have more time to deal with other matters.

