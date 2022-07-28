Vítor Pereira sees Corinthians’ “full belly” in defeat: “Victory against Atlético-MG was bad” | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira criticized the performance of Corinthians in the 2-0 defeat by Atlético-GO, this Wednesday, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Dissatisfied mainly with the attitude, the Portuguese saw a team with a “full belly” days after the victory away from home against Atlético-MG by 2 to 1, in a comeback, for the Brasileirão.

Vítor Pereira criticizes Corinthians’ performance in the defeat to Atlético-GO

– For me the explanation of this game is very simple. I saw a team fighting in all the duels, playing with the knife in their mouth, dividing all the moves, and I saw mine… Then, the victory in Mineiro (Atlético-MG) hurt us. We played on a full stomach. We didn’t fight for every ball, we were always late, they were always faster and stronger on the ball – criticized the coach.

– In the second game at home, we have to play exactly as Atlético played here, with the knife in our mouth, putting our foot down. We have to be aggressive in every ball, to play as if it were the last one, it is the only way to turn around this result – he added.

Read too:

+ Performances: Corinthians scores against Atlético-GO

+ Corinthians gives guarantees in agreement for Arena

1 of 2 Vítor Pereira in Atlético-GO x Corinthians — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF Vítor Pereira in Atlético-GO x Corinthians — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF

The return match will take place on August 17, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) on a Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena. A win by two goals difference takes the decision to penalties. If they win by three goals, Timão advances.

– Two to zero is two to zero. We will have to go in and play the way Atlético played here. If we play the determined way they didn’t even play here, we have a chance. But we have to radically change the way we are on the field compared to today. We didn’t enter with the mentality, despite all the warnings, that we should have entered – regretted Vítor Pereira.

The coach also spoke about the impact that the result can have on the Libertadores quarter-finals against Flamengo. The first leg is next Tuesday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena.

– This game has to serve as a lesson. We can’t go in that way. If we play the way we play, there’s no chance. We have to go all out, and today we weren’t that team. We played against an opponent who played like that and we lost fairly.

Best moments: Atlético-GO 2 x 0 Corinthians for the Copa do Brasil

See other answers from Vítor Pereira:

– We have a lot of people coming back from injury, from a break. Naturally, these players are having a hard time. They are not the same as the time before the injury. We have some players who haven’t had the opportunity to train because they started playing, so the game is the only way to make them competitive. But they are not on the same level. Speaking of Vera, he’s a quality player and he’s on pace, so we took advantage of his pace. He comes to bring more quality to the cast. And we, as I tell you, have to improve. I’m not going to talk about the offensive or defensive point of view, we have to improve the attitude, then everything will improve together.

Difficulties in marking

– Very difficult to defend the side runners. The attacking trio option was mine, only I have to take responsibility, but I don’t think we can defend the runners that way. For me, it doesn’t. They created two-on-one situations on the wings because we defended more. Then came being late, not being compact. Atletico are a dangerous team. In the first game we played here we clearly felt, they have fast wingers that create problems. We didn’t avoid this ball thrown into space, nor did we avoid the two against one in the side aisles, and we conceded a goal exactly like the Mineiro game.

– We warned about it, on the opposite foot, taking it inside to kick, but we suffered. When we lose, we all lose. Improve our behavior already in the next game to give a different answer than we gave here.

“You can’t enter a game that way”, complains Careca Bertaglia | the voice of

+ Read more Corinthians news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!