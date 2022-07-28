Want to have a long life? Improve your health with these Japanese habits!

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Japan is the place with the most people over 100 in its population, than any other country in the world.

Of course, there are genetic factors that influence this fact, but diet and exercise practices end up being much more decisive for this scenario than just genetics.

If you’re interested and want to know about Japanese habits that can contribute to increasing your life expectancy, check out the full article!

4 healthy Japanese habits:

Opt for rice instead of wheat flour

Rice is one of the mainstays of Japanese food. They eat moderate portions of rice throughout the day, and it is no accident that this eating habit may have something to do with Japanese longevity.

According to studies, rice reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, while wheat increases this risk.

Add algae to your food

The Japanese diet is full of super nutritious plant foods, one of which is seaweed. They can be found in numerous forms, and although they vary in the amount of nutrients, most of them are full of minerals and antioxidant properties, protein, fiber and omega-3.

Eat more seafood to have healthier habits, just like the Japanese

Another food focus is seafood: 30 kg of seafood is consumed per person/year in Japan. Because fish and shellfish are high in protein and low in saturated fat, Japan has one of the lowest levels of heart disease in the world.

Eating seafood twice a week is not only associated with better heart health, it also involves improved brain and emotional health. That is, seafood in your diet is all good!

daily physical activity

The Japanese don’t really like going to the gym to keep their body in shape, but walking and/or running are part of their daily lives. In addition, they also practice Asa Taisou, a morning stretching practice that contributes to keeping the body active and conserved.

