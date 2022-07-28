What improved Apple design after Jony Ive left » iPhone Blog

The other day I wrote an article here about Apple’s breach of contract with the design firm of Jony Ive.

The initial objective was to reassure users of apple products that that event would not change anything in the company’s current plans, as Jony had not had good results for years.

It’s not the first time I’ve expressed my displeasure with the designer in this vehicle, especially after Steve Jobs’ death. Is personal opinionbut which is in agreement with that of many others.

one of the readers didn’t like what he read and even said in the comments that my opinion was just a “spoiled answer from those who didn’t like him leaving the company”, and said that the BDI looked more like a “gossip site”.

I found this kind of reaction from him curious, mainly because all his arguments to affirm this were deconstructed by other readers in the same comments.

But that motivated me to delve deeper into the subject.

Since I don’t like what Jony presented in his last years with the company (despite recognizing the value he had in flagship products like the iMac, the iPod and the iPhone itself), ideally I show in practice like the design of Apple products improved after his departure.

So I selected some examples that demonstrate how the company philosophy has changed without your command.

Jony Ive’s departure

With Jony’s definitive departure from the company in June 2019, who took charge of the industrial design of products was the designer Evans Hankeywhich showed some changes in philosophy since the beginning of its management.

Paul Foundprofessor of industrial design at University for the Creative Arts in Canterbury, England, also noticed the change:

Since Jony Ive left, there is no longer that gravitational pull that drives aesthetics before function.

This has always been my biggest complaint: Jony Ive always seemed to value aesthetics more than function. This became even clearer when he confessed that he valued the creation process than the final product.

Dieter Rams, one of the greatest references of modern design (including for Ive) wrote ten principles of good design. Between them, “good design makes a useful product”.

We will see below some examples of apple products that did not value this principle and were fixed after Ive left.

1. End of the butterfly keyboard

It only took a few months after the announcement of Jony Ive’s departure from the company for a new MacBook Pro to be released.

One of its main features was the elimination of the infamous butterfly keyboard and back to the mechanism”scissors” that was used before 2015.

The Butterfly mechanism brought something to the keyboard that was one of Jony Ive’s fixed ideas: the super thin thickness.

The butterfly system problem: its design collected dust underneath, preventing the key from working. A lengthy legal process by hundreds of disgruntled users ended only now in 2022, costing the apple millions.

Latest MacBooks no longer have the problematic keyboard created by Jony Ive.

2. The return of the physical ESC key

This same MacBook Pro from late 2019 brought back the physical key of the ESC function, so useful in certain functions.

Since the appearance of touch barthe ESC had turned into a key virtualwith a beautiful design and a much more modern and sober look.

The problem is that the usability got worse with the change. In addition to not having tactile feedback, it still changed places depending on the application you were currently using.

Another clear example of the aesthetic question overlapping that practice.

After Ive left, the key design improvedeven having to go back to an old design.

3. Touch Bar went up on the roof

The Touch Bar, a thin digital display that replaced the row of function buttons, was launched when Ive was head of design at Apple.

Beautiful, colorful, interactive. It was impossible not to fall in love and be impressed by seeing her in the promotional videos.

But the fact that it didn’t have tactile feedback and the virtual keys were always changing with each interaction with the applications made it impossible to use it without having to. to look for her.

This bothered many users who were always used to using the keyboard while their eyes were fixed on the screen. With the touch bar, the gaze had to be averted at all times.

Yet another example of a design that valued form over function.

The latest MacBooks have begun to eliminate the touch bar, indicating that this masterpiece of design should be definitively supplanted soon by the classic and traditional system of physical keys.

4. Siri remote refurbished

The first Siri Remote of Apple TV was a beauty of design.

All black, with few function keys and symmetrical look, with a touch-sensitive glass button. Beautiful. A masterpiece.

But when using it, it was very common for the user to realize lately that held the control upside downprecisely because of the visual symmetry.

In addition, the glass part was sensitive to shocks when the controller dropped to the ground. And a well-known law of physics states that TV controls always fall to the floor sooner or later.

In 2021 Apple released a refurbished, all-aluminium controller that makes it clear which part of it to hold.

The selection button has also returned to being analog, ideal to be used when the room is dark, something common when watching movies and series on the sofa at home.

A very welcome design improvement and applauded by much of the critics.

5. MacBook with more ports (please)

It was in the Jony era that MacBooks with just one or two exits USB-C and nothing else.

Yes, a single connector to charge the battery, connect an external monitor or connect any other accessory like a flash drive or a card reader.

All because the laptop’s design had to be clean and elegant.

This amazing and gorgeous design has forced users to buy extra adapters to be able to use the notebook entries.

But without Jony Ive at the helm, Apple turned back and decided to put more connections in their new MacBooks.

The iconic MagSafe is back and even the HDMI inputs and SD card reader are back on the 14” and 16” MacBook Pros. No more sacrificing usability for the sake of form.

6. iPhone Design

After Jony left, coincidentally the iPhone abandoned the screen with curved edges that had been around since the iPhone 6 (2014) and that made it susceptible to cracking if the device fell on its side.

The iPhone 12 took back the straight lines of the iPhone 4, and the abandonment of the obsession with the eternal pursuit of an ultra-thin design even allowed more space for a bigger battery in the iPhone 13.

Back to the future

It’s ironic to realize that virtually all of the changes mentioned above are actually not new designs, but rather back to what was used in the past.

But as Dieter Rams principle 7 says, “good design lasts“. So if we go back to the old days and this is better than what we had, it’s because the original design was really good.

While today we do not have a strong name in charge creating innovative and disruptive projects as we once did, this “return to the origins” clearly demonstrates that what was being done in recent years did not follow a beneficial path for users.

It was necessary repair errors and go back to the beginning. Restart.

Apple has always followed the philosophy of “never ask users what they want”. But this does not mean making products that make it difficult their life.

A good design has to offer not only an aesthetic result, but a functional one as well. And it’s not even me who says that, but Master Rams.

And that’s not what we’ve seen in the latest products run by Jony Ive at Apple.

And for his fans who don’t like it when they read reviews about him, here’s a (provocative) question:

It’s not peculiar that he’s worked at Apple since 1993, but he just started creating really innovative products. after Jobs took over the command (1997)?

the command (1997)? And isn’t it peculiar that after Jobs left, products created during his tenure had to have your designs fixed years later?

Hmmmm… I better stop here… There are people who don’t like to have Jony Ive’s holy name touched in vain…