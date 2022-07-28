What Russia’s departure could mean for the International Space Station

Ben Tobias – From BBC News

posted on 07/26/2022 20:45

Russia announced on Tuesday (26/7) that it will leave the International Space Station (ISS) after 2024 and build its own station.

The new head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, Yuri Borisov, said the institution will honor all its obligations to the ISS until its departure.

The US and Russia, along with other partners, have been working together on the ISS since 1998.





Roskosmos Russian cosmonauts on the ISS recently displayed the flag of the self-declared Luhansk People’s Republic



But relations between the two powers have been strained since Russia invaded Ukraine. Moscow had previously threatened to abandon the project because of sanctions applied by Western countries since the beginning of the war.

The ISS — a joint project involving five space agencies — has been in orbit around the Earth since 1998 and has been used to carry out thousands of scientific experiments.

The station is approved to operate until 2024, but the US wants to extend the term by another six years with an agreement between all partners.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Borisov said his country had made the decision to end the project after 2024.

“I think at this point we will start to set up a Russian orbital station,” Borisov said, adding that the new station is his agency’s number one priority.

“Good,” replied Putin.

It remains unclear what this decision means for the future of the ISS. A top NASA official told Reuters news agency that the US space agency was not officially informed of Russia’s plans.

Reuters The ISS has orbited the Earth since 1998



Cooperation with Europe in decline

Cooperation on the ISS between Russia and the US appeared to be passing relatively unscathed by the war in Ukraine, with the two countries signing an agreement earlier this month to allow Russian cosmonauts to travel to the station on US spacecraft and vice versa.

The agreement “would promote the development of cooperation within the framework of the ISS program,” said a statement from Roskosmos.

However, the war hit other areas of cooperation between Russia and the West.

The European Space Agency (ESA) ended its collaboration with Roskosmos to send an exploration vehicle to Mars and Russia halted launches of its Soyuz spacecraft from an ESA launch center in French Guiana.

The Soviet Union and Russia have a long history of space exploration. Achievements such as sending the first man into space in 1961 remain a source of national pride.

In his meeting with Putin, the head of Roskosmos, Borisov, said that the new Russian space station will provide Moscow with space services necessary for modern life, for example, navigation and data transmission.

Analysis by Jonathan Amos, BBC Science Correspondent

The Russians have been announcing their withdrawal from the ISS for some time now, but it is still unclear how serious this decision is.

They talked about building their own outpost — the Russian Orbital Service Station — but that would require a financial commitment that the Russian government has yet to demonstrate for the space explorations that are already being conducted across the country.

Certainly, the Russian elements and parts that make up the ISS are aging, but the engineers’ view is that the modules can fulfill their function by 2030.

If Russia leaves, there is no doubt that it would be problematic. The station is designed to make partners dependent on each other.

The American side of the ISS provides the power; the Russian side provides the propulsion and prevents the station from crashing to Earth.

If that booster capability is withdrawn, the US and its other partners — Europe, Japan and Canada — will need to come up with other means of periodically propelling the station aloft. It’s something American robotic freighters could do.

ESA/NASA Image of part of Europe seen from the ISS



– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-62312088

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!