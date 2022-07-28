Why Latin America doesn’t have a train network like Europe’s

Admin 5 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Cristina J. Orgaz
  • BBC News World

Train

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Distance, costs and competition with plane and car drove the continent away from long-distance train travel.

There is a small passenger train in Latin America that connects two countries. But it is a rare exception across the continent.

The railroad is not a common way to travel between cities in a 19.5 million square kilometer region used to road traffic.

Many Latin Americans look with envy at Europe’s trains, full of passengers and crowded with tourists during the summer, which connect European capitals at breakneck speeds at affordable prices for ordinary people.

Time, price, frequency and comfort are the main features of high-speed trains in Europe.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

World Was Safer in Cold War, Risk of Nuclear War, Says UK National Security Adviser | World

Europe and the US are at risk of entering a nuclear war because they are …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved