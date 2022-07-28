Will “Black Adam” Start a New Era at DC? The Rock says yes

Dwayne Johnson will play Black Adam in DC’s upcoming release, and the actor claims the film will usher in a “new era” in the DC Extended Universe.

“The images [reveladas na San Diego Comic-Con 2022] are a reflection of our tone”, said Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, in an interview with Screen Rant, appearing to be very excited about his next release.

publicity

“These images are also a reflection of our director’s vision, who wanted to create something different; who wanted to create a film that was disruptive. But I also wanted to create a movie that started the swing of the pendulum in the DC Universe,” Johnson continued.

And the actor didn’t stop there, and talked about starting a new era at DC, with the help of fans. “In addition to the power hierarchy that I have been talking about, this pendulum swing [vai] usher in a new era of the DC Universe. And also, it’s this incredible opportunity that we have at Seven Bucks Productions for the Black Adam narrative to build the DC Universe with disruption and respect. Listening to the fans, because they will always guide you,” concluded Dwayne Johnson.

“Black Adam” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and tells the story of the anti-hero of the same name, played by Johnson, who will be torn between destroying and saving the world. Check out the trailer released at Comic-Con, quoted by Johnson above:

Jaume Collet-Serra, the director of “Black Adam”, has already commented on his film, stating that it will be different from other hero films, but without going too far on that. “Yes, but I always tend to make my own movie. And I don’t mean like the Jaume movie, but this is the Black Adam movie.”

“Tone is such a tricky thing to balance, because you can have something in mind, and then you cast, and you write, and then the tone feels different, so you have to continually shape that. You just try to, you know, prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” concluded Collet-Serra.

Although both the director and Dwayne Johnson talk about the film being different from others from DC, it remains firmly within the canon of the DC Extended Universe, a fact that can be proven by the inclusion of Amanda Waller, a character from “Suicide Squad” lived by Viola Davis.

Read more:

In addition to talking about “Black Adam” starting a new era in the DCEU, Dwayne Johnson made a point of praising Henry Cavill, interpreter of Superman. “Henry is a friend and he’s a phenomenal Superman,” he said. “He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation, with all due respect to the other Supermans of the past.”

“Black Adam” opens in Brazilian cinemas on October 20 this year.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!