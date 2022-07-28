Windows 10 22H2 is ready and update will be released soon

Final release is now available for Windows Insider Program and Windows Insider for Business Program participants

Microsoft today confirmed that Windows 10 22H2 is now available for download via Windows Update for Windows Insider Program and Windows Insider for Business Program participants who have opted in to the Release Preview distribution channel. This basically means that the next major Windows 10 update is ready and should be released soon.

The Windows 10 22H2 build available on the Release Preview channel is 19045.1865. In the case of the Windows Insider for Business Program, companies that have joined will see Windows 10 22H2 build 19045.1865 being offered as an optional cumulative update identified as KB5015878.

An important point highlighted by Microsoft in its announcement is that although Windows 10 22H2 available in the Release Preview channel is already ready, it will continue to receive cumulative updates containing bug fixes – something common for new versions of Windows available in this channel. The company has not yet announced when exactly Windows 10 22H2 will be released, but it is possible that this will occur during the month of September.

Another important detail is that Microsoft has not yet released an official list with the news on Windows 10 22H2, but as it is a relatively minor update like 21H2, it should be left with bug fixes, optimizations and small improvements focused on using the operating system in corporate environments.



Windows 10 22H2

(Reproduction/Fabio Rosolen)

– Continues after advertising –

Windows 10 users who already want to migrate to Windows 10 22H2 before the official release can do so by joining the Windows Insider Program from the dedicated area in the Settings app. Just follow the instructions and don’t forget to select the Release Preview channel as shown below instead of Beta or Dev:



Reproduction / Fabio Rosolen

After successfully joining the Windows Insider Program, simply run Windows Update and Windows 10 22H2 will appear available as cumulative update KB5015878:



Reproduction / Fabio Rosolen

The Windows Insider Program for Business is a little different. It must be configured by administrators and more information about it, which also includes related technical documentation, can be found. here.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Connected World